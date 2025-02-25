Kanye West’s Yeezy staff makes shocking claims about ‘demon’ Bianca Censori

Kanye West’s Yeezy employees are slamming Biance Censori for her shocking behavior!
In a recent interview with journalist Louis Pisano, an anonymous former senior designer at Yeezy made surprising claims about the 30-year-old Australian model, calling her a “demon.”
The designer told that soon after Ye and Bianca tied the knot back in December 2022, the controversial model took over a more “authoritative role” at her husband’s company.
They alleged that while dealing with the staff working at Yeezy, Bianca acted as a “cutthroat.”
Meanwhile, another staffer alleged that she “turned into a demon” and refused to sign contracts with the employees, exerting control over multiple aspects of workplace conditions.
“She wanted to cut lunch breaks for all the seamstresses, even though we had to travel two hours to get to work every morning,” they mentioned.
The former designer also alleged, “Bianca was always doing weird stuff, like coming into our trailer and asking what we thought about Jews. And one time, she even stole my vape.”
Moreover, they also claimed that Bianca Censori, in addition to internal changes in the company, also began threatening the staff outside the company and also their related people.
“Since she became Kanye’s wife, she would threaten people in LA, using her position. I got loads of messages from people with bad experiences.”
This comes amid swirling rumors of a divorce between Kanye West and Bianca Censori.