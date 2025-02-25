'You' season 5 new teaser shows Joe Goldberg's surprising return

Entertainment

'You' season 5 releases official teaser trailer starring Penn Badgley as the main lead

  by Web Desk
  February 25, 2025
You season 5 made a mega return on Netflix with an official teaser trailer.

On Tuesday, the thriller-series dropped second teaser featuring a surprising return of Joe Goldberg.

The show stars Penn Badgley, Charlotte Richie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp, and Griffin Matthews.

“In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires,” the official logline read.


Shortly after the teaser was released on YouTube, fans swarmed to the comment section to express their excitement.

A fan commented, “I was just rewatching season 3 before I opened YouTube and stumbled on this!”

Another wrote, “Im so hyped for this new season!! We all know Joe will go crazy in this one.”

“I’m ready because one thing about Joe he stay with a new victim and I’m here for it,” a third noted.

Some fans started speculating that Joe will find a new victim in the final season.

Notably, Netflix confirmed that You will return with its fifth and final season on April 24, 2025.

