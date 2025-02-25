Kate Hudson labels herself ‘biggest flirt’, reveals fiancé Danny’s reaction

Kate Hudson is confessing being the “biggest flirt” on the planet Earth!
In an interview with Bustle, the 45-year-old How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress opened up about her and fiancé Danny Fujikawa’s personal life and made a shocking confession.
Proudly labelling herself as the “biggest flirt on the planet,” the actress revealed her partner’s surprising thought about it, sharing that he has no problem with all this.
"So I think anybody who’s ever been with me is very aware that I flirt with everybody — girls, boys. Thank God Danny is my partner. He can handle this. I met the right guy,” she stated.
The actress also got candid about her feelings when she first saw her Running Point costars Justin Theroux, Max Greenfield and Jay Ellis.
"I was like, ‘What a dream! We have so many beautiful men to work with every day. I mean, on this set I was like, ‘How lucky am I? This is not difficult,’” Hudson revealed.
Gushing over her castmate Toby Sandeman, Kate Hudson expressed, "I remember there’s a scene where he comes in in this white suit, and he actually took my breath away. I literally was like, 'Hi.'”
Kate Hudson started dating Danny Fujikawa in December 2016, with the two getting engaged in September 2021. The duo shares a daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, whom they welcomed in 2018.
Additionally, Hudson is a mother to two sons, Ryder Robinson, from her marriage to ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham "Bing" Hawn Bellamy, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.