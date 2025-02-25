Entertainment

Kate Hudson labels herself ‘biggest flirt’, reveals fiancé Danny’s reaction

Kate Hudson opens up about surprising reaction of fiancé Danny after knowing about her ‘flirty’ nature

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 25, 2025
Kate Hudson labels herself ‘biggest flirt’, reveals fiancé Danny’s reaction
Kate Hudson labels herself ‘biggest flirt’, reveals fiancé Danny’s reaction

Kate Hudson is confessing being the “biggest flirt” on the planet Earth!

In an interview with Bustle, the 45-year-old How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress opened up about her and fiancé Danny Fujikawa’s personal life and made a shocking confession.

Proudly labelling herself as the “biggest flirt on the planet,” the actress revealed her partner’s surprising thought about it, sharing that he has no problem with all this.

"So I think anybody who’s ever been with me is very aware that I flirt with everybody — girls, boys. Thank God Danny is my partner. He can handle this. I met the right guy,” she stated.

The actress also got candid about her feelings when she first saw her Running Point costars Justin Theroux, Max Greenfield and Jay Ellis.

"I was like, ‘What a dream! We have so many beautiful men to work with every day. I mean, on this set I was like, ‘How lucky am I? This is not difficult,’” Hudson revealed.

Gushing over her castmate Toby Sandeman, Kate Hudson expressed, "I remember there’s a scene where he comes in in this white suit, and he actually took my breath away. I literally was like, 'Hi.'”

Kate Hudson started dating Danny Fujikawa in December 2016, with the two getting engaged in September 2021. The duo shares a daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, whom they welcomed in 2018.

Additionally, Hudson is a mother to two sons, Ryder Robinson, from her marriage to ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham "Bing" Hawn Bellamy, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.

Prince William makes mistake in first announcement after Princess Kate vacay

Prince William makes mistake in first announcement after Princess Kate vacay
Mark Zuckerberg pens heartfelt post on wife Priscilla Chan's birthday

Mark Zuckerberg pens heartfelt post on wife Priscilla Chan's birthday
A$AP Rocky's lawyer responds to Rihanna being used as 'ploy' for court win

A$AP Rocky's lawyer responds to Rihanna being used as 'ploy' for court win
Starmer announces 2.5% increase in defence spending amid 'dangerous new era'

Starmer announces 2.5% increase in defence spending amid 'dangerous new era'
A$AP Rocky's lawyer responds to Rihanna being used as 'ploy' for court win
A$AP Rocky's lawyer responds to Rihanna being used as 'ploy' for court win
Kanye West’s Yeezy staff makes shocking claims about ‘demon’ Bianca Censori
Kanye West’s Yeezy staff makes shocking claims about ‘demon’ Bianca Censori
'You' season 5 new teaser shows Joe Goldberg's surprising return
'You' season 5 new teaser shows Joe Goldberg's surprising return
‘Holland’ trailer: Nicole Kidman shares eerie peeks into picture-perfect life
‘Holland’ trailer: Nicole Kidman shares eerie peeks into picture-perfect life
Zoë Kravitz gushes over ex-fiancé Channing Tatum: ‘I care for him’
Zoë Kravitz gushes over ex-fiancé Channing Tatum: ‘I care for him’
David Beckham gives 'painful' update about kids Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz
David Beckham gives 'painful' update about kids Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz
Travis Kelce eyes Hollywood future after successful debut as film producer
Travis Kelce eyes Hollywood future after successful debut as film producer
BLACKPINK Lisa to make history at Oscars after album release
BLACKPINK Lisa to make history at Oscars after album release
Victoria Beckham’s husband David details shocking injury that led to retirement
Victoria Beckham’s husband David details shocking injury that led to retirement
Elle Fanning honours Timothée Chalamet after surprise 2025 SAG win
Elle Fanning honours Timothée Chalamet after surprise 2025 SAG win
Nikki Glaser break silence on ignoring Taylor Swift at 2025 Grammys
Nikki Glaser break silence on ignoring Taylor Swift at 2025 Grammys
‘Deadpool’ creator slams Kevin Feige as ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ flops
‘Deadpool’ creator slams Kevin Feige as ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ flops