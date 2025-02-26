Sports

Lionel Messi in trouble for unruly behaviour towards opposing team coach

  February 26, 2025
Lionel Messi lands in hot water with Major League Soccer (MLS) after the Inter Miami vs New York City match that concluded in a tie.

The Argentina star player has been fined an undisclosed amount by MLS after he grabbed the neck of a NYC FC’s assistance coach at the end of the game.

As reported by Guardian, Messi was caught on camera as he made a physical advance at the Mehdi Ballouchy after the final whistle.

The 37-year-old footballer put his hands on the back of Ballouchy's neck twice during the confrontation at February 22 match.

MLS shared a statement on Tuesday, February 25, noting that their disciplinary committee had ruled that Messi had violated the league’s "Hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent" policy.

Prior to the argument with the assistant coach, the No. 10 player appeared infuriated with referee Alexis Da Silva, protesting after the final whistle, which led him to receive a yellow card for disrespect.

Furthermore, Messi assisted teammate Telasco Segovia in scoring a tying goal, which ended the match in a 2-2 tie against the NYC FC.

Similarly, Messi teammate Luis Suárez also received fine for putting his hands on the back of the neck of NYC FC' defender Birk Risa at half-time.

The Inter Miami has gained a flawless victory against Sporting Kansas City 3-1 on Tuesday match, advancing in Champions Cup after Lionel Messi' timely goal.

