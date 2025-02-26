Paris Hilton rings in 44 with adorable snaps of kids Phoenix & London

Paris Hilton marked her 44th birthday in the sweetest way, sharing adorable photos with her two little ones, Phoenix and London.
The American socialite took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to drop a cute carousel from her 44th birthday.
Hilton celebrated her birthday with an at-home party in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 22.
Notably, she officially turned 44 on Monday, February 17.
The businesswoman celebrated the joyous event along with her children Phoenix Barron, 2, and London Marilyn, 15 months.
In a shared post, Hilton dropped the snaps of Phoenix holding her hand throughout the party.
She also added snaps of her son enjoying the expansive pink and white ball pit, as well as the various arcade games from Parties by GEMS.
Hilton posted the snap of Phoenix who donned a cute outfit, a pink tracksuit with “Paris” in lettering on the back of his sweatshirt.
She also dropped the video of her son greeting celebrity attendees including Sydney Sweeney and BLACKPINK's Lisa.
Along with the mesmerizing slew of snaps she penned the caption, “Feeling like the luckiest mama celebrating my birthday with my two little angels. Phoenix & London, you are my greatest gifts!,” she wrote. She also added a few hashtags, “#SlivingMom, #ThatsHot and #BestBirthdayEver.”
To note, Hilton’s birthday bash was attended by Anya Taylor-Joy, Sofía Vergara, Julia Fox, Sia, Jessica Alba, Molly Shannon, Lukas Gage, Cara Delevingne, Jenna Dewan, Seth MacFarlane, Ashley Benson, Machine Gun Kelly, Scout Willis, Kiernan Shipka, Diplo, Will.i.am and Snoop Dogg.