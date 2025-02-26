Entertainment

‘Gossip Girl’ star Michelle Trachtenberg dies at 39

Michelle Trachtenberg was last seen working in iconic TV series 'Gossip Girl' alongside Blake Lively

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 26, 2025
‘Gossip Girl’ star Michelle Trachtenberg dies at 39
‘Gossip Girl’ star Michelle Trachtenberg dies at 39

Renowned actress Michelle Trachtenberg passed away in Los Angeles at the age of 39.

The Post magazine reported on Wednesday, February 26, that the actress had mysteriously died at her residence.

Michelle's death is reportedly being investigated by the police officials, as the real cause of her death has remained under the wraps.

According to Page Six magazine, the popular actress sparked health concerns last year after she posted a series of photos of herself on Instagram.

At the time, she defended her looks, as the popular TV actress replied to the comments under her post, writing, "Explain to me how I look sick."

In response to another hateful comment, she wrote, "Did you lose a calendar and not realize I’m not 14 I’m 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment."

Michelle Trachtenberg was known for her roles in iconic TV series including Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl.

The deceased actress was first seen in the 1993 sitcom The Adventures of Pete & Pete. She also worked on multiple Hollywood series, including EuroTrip, Ice Princess, and 17 Again

Queen Máxima gets emotional on her last day of U.S tour

Queen Máxima gets emotional on her last day of U.S tour
Blake Lively joins Anna Kendrick for ‘Another Simple Favor’

Blake Lively joins Anna Kendrick for ‘Another Simple Favor’

Sarah Ferguson shares ‘support’ message amid Prince Andrew, Charles’ feud

Sarah Ferguson shares ‘support’ message amid Prince Andrew, Charles’ feud
Trump confirms ‘very big’ mineral ‘agreement’ with Ukraine

Trump confirms ‘very big’ mineral ‘agreement’ with Ukraine
Blake Lively joins Anna Kendrick for ‘Another Simple Favor’
Blake Lively joins Anna Kendrick for ‘Another Simple Favor’
Taylor Swift earns Frances Tiafoe’s ‘respect’ with her tennis knowledge
Taylor Swift earns Frances Tiafoe’s ‘respect’ with her tennis knowledge
Taylor Swift supports heartbroken Travis Kelce after 2025 Super Bowl loss
Taylor Swift supports heartbroken Travis Kelce after 2025 Super Bowl loss
Karla Sofía Gascón skips Oscar nominees dinner amid racist remarks drama
Karla Sofía Gascón skips Oscar nominees dinner amid racist remarks drama
Charli XCX achieves big milestone after Grammy 2025 record
Charli XCX achieves big milestone after Grammy 2025 record
Kanye West reacts to Kardashian’s diss track 'Carnival'
Kanye West reacts to Kardashian’s diss track 'Carnival'
Ryan Reynolds faces shocking accusation from 'Boltneck' co-star
Ryan Reynolds faces shocking accusation from 'Boltneck' co-star
‘You’ season 5 teaser: Joe Goldberg reveals what fans can expect in finale
‘You’ season 5 teaser: Joe Goldberg reveals what fans can expect in finale
Justin Bieber drops fun-filled video after responding to drug allegations
Justin Bieber drops fun-filled video after responding to drug allegations
Paris Hilton rings in 44 with adorable snaps of kids Phoenix & London
Paris Hilton rings in 44 with adorable snaps of kids Phoenix & London
Celine Dion honors Roberta Flack with touching tribute following her death
Celine Dion honors Roberta Flack with touching tribute following her death
Jennifer Lopez pens heart-wrenching note after Ben Affleck split: 'Still in shock'
Jennifer Lopez pens heart-wrenching note after Ben Affleck split: 'Still in shock'