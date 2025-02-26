World

US president shares controversial AI video of transformed 'Trump Gaza'

Trump shares bizarre AI video of developed Gaza featuring his golden statue, Netanyahu and Musk

  February 26, 2025
US President Donald Trump posted a video on his Truth Social account late on Tuesday, which appears to have been created with generative AI, promoting the transformation of Gaza into a Gulf state-like resort featuring a golden statue of himself, a hummus-eating Elon Musk, and shirtless American and Israeli leaders lounging on a beach.

“No more tunnels, no more fear,” a voice sings over a dance beat. “Trump Gaza is finally here!”

The American president has proposed expelling 2.1 million Palestinians from Gaza and transforming the enclave into a “Riviera” that would be owned by the United States.

The West Bank-based Palestinian Authority has called that proposal a “serious violation of international law.” The PA foreign minister, Varsen Aghabekian Shaheen, said earlier this month: “We have tried displacement before, and it will not happen again,” referring to the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians displaced during the Arab-Israeli war that led to the creation of Israel in 1948.

