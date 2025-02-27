Royal

Queen Máxima gets emotional on her last day of U.S tour

The Queen of Netherlands, Máxima, concludes her four-day visit to Washington

  • by Web Desk
  • February 27, 2025
Queen Máxima concluded the last day of U.S tour on a very emotional note.

The Queen of Netherlands visited at Anne Frank The Exhibition in New York City.

While exploring historical exhibition with the executive director of the Anne Frank House, Ronald Leopold, she became tearful, as per Tatler.

The official Instagram page of the Royal Family posted a complication of her trip and captioned it, “Queen Máxima @unsgsa concludes a four-day visit to Washington and New York as the UN Secretary General's special advocate for financial health.”

Máxima also had a meeting with the World Bank and the IMF to speak about “health” issues.

She also met UN Secretary General António Guterres during her four-day tour.

The statement concluded on, “In the American capital she will speak at the World Bank and the IMF about cooperation on this theme. In New York she meets UN Secretary General António Guterres and speaks with various banks about products and services that help people build a savings buffer or achieve future ambitions such as investing in a company, training or building a house.”

Notably, the Dutch Queen concluded her trip and returned back to Netherlands this week.

