Trump confirms ‘very big’ mineral ‘agreement’ with Ukraine

Ukanian President Volodymyr Zelensky all set to meet Donald Trump in White House this week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 26, 2025
President Donald Trump confirmed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will come to the White House Friday to sign an agreement on natural resources and reconstruction of war-torn Ukraine.

“We’re doing very well with Russia-Ukraine. President Zelensky is going to be coming on Friday. It’s now confirmed, and we’re going to be signing an agreement,” Trump said, thanking Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

He added, “We’ve been able to make a deal where we’re going to get our money back and we’re going to get a lot of money in the future, and I think that’s appropriate.”

Trump said his administration is “happy about” the deal, which could grant the US access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals as part of wider negotiations to end Russia’s invasion, as well as US involvement in a reconstruction fund for Ukraine.

