Royal

Sarah Ferguson shares ‘support’ message amid Prince Andrew, Charles’ feud

The Duchess of York has issued a lengthy statement amid ongoing feud between King Charles and Prince Andrew

  • by Web Desk
  |
  • February 26, 2025


Sarah Ferguson has shared a message of “support” amid her ex-husband Prince Andrew and King Charles’ feud

After Andrew’s refusal to leave Royal Lodge and his controversy including Chinese spy, Charles cut off financial support for his brother.

On Wednesday, the Duchess of York posted a short clip of herself on Instagram and emphasised on the importance of “well-being.”

While sharing the message of “support”, she penned, “We all deserve to feel supported – to have space to breathe and to prioritise our wellbeing. That’s why I’m so excited to offer someone the chance to receive a little extra support.”

Sarah further wrote, “I’ve learned – sometimes the hard way – that taking care of myself isn’t something I can put off. There were times when I was emotionally overwhelmed, when everything felt too heavy, and I didn’t know how to move forward.”

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s mother revealed that allowing herself to slow down and finding the right support helps her during tough times.

She concluded the post, “I know how important that is, which is why I want to give someone a free year of Zoul – a platform that offers tools and guidance for mental wellbeing. If you or someone you know could use this, I’d love for you to enter.”

Moreover, Sarah Ferguson is set to appear for an interview with Professor Ramzi Khamis on February 27, 2025.

