Millie Bobby Brown receives subtle dig from Matt Lucas for new look

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 27, 2025
Millie Bobby Brown received a hilarious dig from Little Britain creator Matt Lucas for her new look.

The Stranger Things star recently stepped out holding hands with her younger sister, Ava Brown after enjoying a family dinner at Italian restaurant Mother Wolf in Los Angeles.

Matt compared her new look with his cult chav character Vicky Pollard, who is known for her blonde hair and pink tracksuit, on X.

Re-sharing a photo of Millie, he wrote Vicky's iconic catchphrase: “No but yeah but' alongside it.”

In the shared image, the Enola Holmes actress worn her newly dyed blonde locks in a Pamela Anderson-inspired updo with a fake fringe and accessorised with large silver hoop earrings.

A user wrote under Matt’s tweet, “'At least you know who to cast as one of Vicky's daughters if you do a revival; V to the P to the icky to the ollard!!; She’s auditioning for the part as a younger person”

Another commented, “Looks like she just looooooves the Vickey Pollard look . Even down to wearing her slippers out in public , like a proper chav.”

On the work front, Millie will be next seen in Stranger Things season five, which is set to release in 2025.

