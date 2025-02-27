Royal

Princess Anne steps out for poignant visit after receiving new title

The Princess Royal met the Storm Bert victims after recently receiving the title of ‘Queen’

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 27, 2025
Princess Anne steps out for poignant visit after receiving new title
Princess Anne steps out for poignant visit after receiving new title

Princess Anne is meeting some of the “incredible” residents and volunteers of Lydney, Gloucestershire!

On Thursday, February 27, the British Royal Family shared a slew of photographs from the 74-year-old Princess Royal’s latest visit to the Storm Bert affected town.

During the engagement, Anne also visited the high street, where several shops and businesses are still boarded up due to the damage caused by the flooding.

“This week, The Princess Royal met some of the incredible residents and volunteers of Lydney, Gloucestershire,” the Palace captioned.

They continued, “Following Storm Bert in November 2024, the community worked together to distribute sandbags to protect buildings, reinforced infrastructure to prevent further damage and helped with the clean-up after the Storm had passed.”

The statement further read, “On Lydney High Street, The Princess Royal saw the devastation to homes and businesses caused by the storm.”

In the snaps, the Princess Royal can be seen meeting the residents warmheartedly.

Moreover, this comes just a few days after Princess Anne received a heartfelt new title from the royal fans.

“Queen of recycling,” an X user stated, admiring Anne’s habit of recycling her clothes.

King Felipe receives prestigious award from 500-year-old university

King Felipe receives prestigious award from 500-year-old university
Gene Hackman leaves Hollywood mourning after sudden death

Gene Hackman leaves Hollywood mourning after sudden death
Moroccan king asks citizens to skip traditional sheep slaughter on Eid

Moroccan king asks citizens to skip traditional sheep slaughter on Eid
Princess Anne steps out for poignant visit after receiving new title

Princess Anne steps out for poignant visit after receiving new title
Prince William, Princess Kate’s ‘flirty’ gestures laid bare by expert
Prince William, Princess Kate’s ‘flirty’ gestures laid bare by expert
King Carl joins Norwegian Royals to back athletes at Ski World Championship
King Carl joins Norwegian Royals to back athletes at Ski World Championship
Sarah Ferguson releases emotional statement days after Prince Andrew's shock move
Sarah Ferguson releases emotional statement days after Prince Andrew's shock move
Jordan’s King Abdullah II holds talks with Syria’s President Ahmed Al Sharaa
Jordan’s King Abdullah II holds talks with Syria’s President Ahmed Al Sharaa
Meghan Markle shares delightful message after Kate, William's Wales visit
Meghan Markle shares delightful message after Kate, William's Wales visit
Prince Harry’s smart move puts pressure on royal family
Prince Harry’s smart move puts pressure on royal family
Kate Middleton concludes first trip to Wales in 15 months on romantic note
Kate Middleton concludes first trip to Wales in 15 months on romantic note
King Charles makes heartfelt confession about relationship with Queen Camilla
King Charles makes heartfelt confession about relationship with Queen Camilla
Queen Camilla shares powerful message after celebrating big event at Palace
Queen Camilla shares powerful message after celebrating big event at Palace
Meghan Markle drops Netflix show clip with special Prince Harry cameo
Meghan Markle drops Netflix show clip with special Prince Harry cameo
Queen Máxima gets emotional on her last day of U.S tour
Queen Máxima gets emotional on her last day of U.S tour
Sarah Ferguson shares ‘support’ message amid Prince Andrew, Charles’ feud
Sarah Ferguson shares ‘support’ message amid Prince Andrew, Charles’ feud