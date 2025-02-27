Princess Anne steps out for poignant visit after receiving new title

Princess Anne is meeting some of the “incredible” residents and volunteers of Lydney, Gloucestershire!
On Thursday, February 27, the British Royal Family shared a slew of photographs from the 74-year-old Princess Royal’s latest visit to the Storm Bert affected town.
During the engagement, Anne also visited the high street, where several shops and businesses are still boarded up due to the damage caused by the flooding.
“This week, The Princess Royal met some of the incredible residents and volunteers of Lydney, Gloucestershire,” the Palace captioned.
They continued, “Following Storm Bert in November 2024, the community worked together to distribute sandbags to protect buildings, reinforced infrastructure to prevent further damage and helped with the clean-up after the Storm had passed.”
The statement further read, “On Lydney High Street, The Princess Royal saw the devastation to homes and businesses caused by the storm.”
In the snaps, the Princess Royal can be seen meeting the residents warmheartedly.
Moreover, this comes just a few days after Princess Anne received a heartfelt new title from the royal fans.
“Queen of recycling,” an X user stated, admiring Anne’s habit of recycling her clothes.