King Charles sends 'special' invite to Donald Trump for UK state visit

Royal

  • February 28, 2025
King Charles invited U.S. President Donald Trump for his second UK state visit.

On Thursday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer gave Trump a letter from the monarch during a big press conference with reporters at the White House.

Trump immediately accepted the invitation from Charles.

Starmer expressed gratitude, "This is really special. This has never happened before. This is unprecedented.”

The Republican said that he would attend the two-day visit with first lady Melania Trump, "The answer is yes. We look forward to being there and honoring the king, honoring the country."

He also praised King Charles, stating that he is a "beautiful man, a wonderful man.”

The letter, which Trump showed to the cameras, read, "Quite apart from this presenting an opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues of mutual interest, it would also offer a valuable chance to plan a historic second state visit to the United Kingdom.

"As you will know this is unprecedented by a US President. That is why I would find it helpful for us to be able to discuss, together, a range of options for location and programme content,” it continued.

However, no official date for the visit was announced in the press conference.

