Gene Hackman & wife's cause of death still unknown amid new claims

In the deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa, the authorities have confirmed that there are "no signs of foul play" but the exact causes remain undisclosed.
As per PEOPLE, the Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza disclosed that there were "no apparent signs of foul play" at the scene.
In a news release on Thursday, February 27, the authorities shared that the cause of the deaths was "unusual."
To note, on February 26, Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 65, were each found dead in separate rooms of their Santa Fe home.
Additionally, their German Shepherd was also found dead, but their other two dogs were alive.
Notably, a sheriff's deputy wrote in an affidavit for a search warrant that Arakawa's body was found near a bathroom alongside an open bottle of pills
The German Shepherd was retrieved from a closet situated 10 to 15 feet away, while Hackman’ s body was found in another room.
According to the reports both bodies have the "obvious signs of death," including "mummification" and bloating, which showed that they had been dead for a considerable time.
For the unversed, Hackman’s illuminated career was highlighted by the two Academy Awards.
He married classical pianist Arakawa in 1991.