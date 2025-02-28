Entertainment

Gene Hackman & wife's cause of death still unknown amid new claims

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa were each found dead in separate rooms of their Santa Fe home

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 28, 2025
Gene Hackman & wifes cause of death still unknown amid new claims
Gene Hackman & wife's cause of death still unknown amid new claims

In the deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa, the authorities have confirmed that there are "no signs of foul play" but the exact causes remain undisclosed.

As per PEOPLE, the Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza disclosed that there were "no apparent signs of foul play" at the scene.

In a news release on Thursday, February 27, the authorities shared that the cause of the deaths was "unusual."

To note, on February 26, Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 65, were each found dead in separate rooms of their Santa Fe home.

Additionally, their German Shepherd was also found dead, but their other two dogs were alive.

Notably, a sheriff's deputy wrote in an affidavit for a search warrant that Arakawa's body was found near a bathroom alongside an open bottle of pills

The German Shepherd was retrieved from a closet situated 10 to 15 feet away, while Hackman’ s body was found in another room.

According to the reports both bodies have the "obvious signs of death," including "mummification" and bloating, which showed that they had been dead for a considerable time.

For the unversed, Hackman’s illuminated career was highlighted by the two Academy Awards.

He married classical pianist Arakawa in 1991.

Justin Timberlake cancels last U.S. tour show due to unforeseen issues

Justin Timberlake cancels last U.S. tour show due to unforeseen issues
Prince Harry makes heartbreaking revelation about royal life in new LA speech

Prince Harry makes heartbreaking revelation about royal life in new LA speech
Billie Eilish moves fans to tears with emotional tribute to shark attack victim

Billie Eilish moves fans to tears with emotional tribute to shark attack victim

Anne Hathaway, Josh Hartnett seen in high spirits on ‘Verity’ set

Anne Hathaway, Josh Hartnett seen in high spirits on ‘Verity’ set
Drake takes shot at those who ‘switched sides’ during Kendrick Lamar feud
Drake takes shot at those who ‘switched sides’ during Kendrick Lamar feud
Kim Kardashian opens up about past relationship with Janet Jackson's nephew
Kim Kardashian opens up about past relationship with Janet Jackson's nephew
Justin Timberlake cancels last U.S. tour show due to unforeseen issues
Justin Timberlake cancels last U.S. tour show due to unforeseen issues
Billie Eilish moves fans to tears with emotional tribute to shark attack victim
Billie Eilish moves fans to tears with emotional tribute to shark attack victim
Anne Hathaway, Josh Hartnett seen in high spirits on ‘Verity’ set
Anne Hathaway, Josh Hartnett seen in high spirits on ‘Verity’ set
Katy Perry to embark on all-female space mission with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin
Katy Perry to embark on all-female space mission with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin
Kourtney Kardashian hits streets to protest over major cause
Kourtney Kardashian hits streets to protest over major cause
Ryan Reynolds pens sweet note for ‘genius friend’ Shawn Levy
Ryan Reynolds pens sweet note for ‘genius friend’ Shawn Levy
Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa's death: ‘Mummified’ body raises suspicion
Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa's death: ‘Mummified’ body raises suspicion
Kate Hudson pens heartfelt note as ‘Running Point’ releases on Netflix
Kate Hudson pens heartfelt note as ‘Running Point’ releases on Netflix
Zendaya to take surprising role in ‘Shrek 5’
Zendaya to take surprising role in ‘Shrek 5’
Millie Bobby Brown receives subtle dig from Matt Lucas for new look
Millie Bobby Brown receives subtle dig from Matt Lucas for new look