Billie Eilish moves fans to tears with emotional tribute to shark attack victim 

Billie Eilish brought tears to her fans during concert as paid heartfelt tribute to Charlize Zmuda, a 17-year-old shark attack victim who lost her life nearby on Bribie Island on February 3.
The emotional moment came during Billie's highly-anticipated Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour show in Brisban on February 22.
During the concert, the pop star sang an emotional rendition of Everything I Wanted for the late victim.
After her heartbreaking performance, Billie opened up about how Charlize’s death had impacted her in an interview.
"I didn't want to believe that that was true," she said on the Sunrise.
Billie continued, "Then I saw a video, and it was all her friends together on this beach talking about her, and it was so touching and moving and then they talked about me, and I suddenly was like, 'Oh my God.'"
"I kind of didn't know I was even part of it. I thought about it every day, all week, and then, yeah, of course, I wanted to dedicate that song to her and just bring her name to the show,” she further added.
Charlize Zmuda’s death marks the third Queensland shark attack in three months.