Kourtney Kardashian hits streets to protest over major cause

Kourtney Kardashian is hitting the streets for major cause!
The Poosh founder stepped out on Thursday to protest the disposal of hazardous waste and ash from January's Palisades fires at the Calabasas Landfill.
She was joined by former Playboy model Kendra Wilkinson and other concerned locals to fight against the dumping of toxic debris near an elementary school as the debris poses health threat to the residents.
“We just want to make sure that it's not coming here, and that it goes to a place where there's no people around,” Kourtney said in an interview to local news stations during the protest.
When asked what she wanted to say to Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, The Kardashians star replied, “Protect Calabasas, please. It's not cool that all this is coming here.”
“It's not cool that all these toxic chemicals are coming to Calabasas,” she added
The reality star was also seen holding signs that read “Fill our hydrants, not our dumps!!!” and “Protect Calabasas No Toxic Fire Waste!”
For the protest, Kourtney Kardashian opted for an all-black look, wearing a sweater, joggers, and sneakers, along with sunglasses.
The Calabasas Landfill is one of three L.A. County sites receiving Phase 2 fire debris, including ash, soil, and home remnants.