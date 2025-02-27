Kate Hudson pens heartfelt note as ‘Running Point’ releases on Netflix

Kate Hudson is reflecting on the filming journey of Running Point!
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, February 27, the 45-year-old Something Borrowed actress shared some behind-the-scenes photographs from the filming on the newly released American sports comedy series.
Alongside the carousel, Kate penned a heartwarming statement in which she reflected on the show’s shoot and also gushed over the creators.
“To say this was a joy is actually an understatement. This was one of the greatest working experiences of my career with people I will love and know forever,” she began writing.
The actress continued, “My favorite humans. Everyone put so much love into this project. I hope you all watching can feel that love because it is as much for you as it was for us.”
Tagging Running Point creators, Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen, Kate Hudson wrote, “@mindykaling is a rock star and I love her so much! @ikebarinholtz and @davidstassen our writers/show runners are the absolute best!”
Concluding her post, the actress asked her ardent fans to watch the show and also encouraged them to drop their favorite dialogues with her, expressing her curiosity to know what fans think of the show.
Running Point starring Kate Hudson, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Brenda Song, and Fabrizio Guido is available to stream on Netflix.
The show was released on the video-streaming platform on February 27, 2025.