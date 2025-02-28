Entertainment

Justin Timberlake cancels last U.S. tour show due to unforeseen issues

'Selfish' singer gave the final performance for the North American leg of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour

  February 28, 2025
Justin Timberlake has been forced to cancel the final show of his U.S. tour, leaving fans disappointed.

The Selfish singer took to his Instagram account on Thursday to share that due to the health concerns he’s compelled to cancel his show.

“YOU GUYS, I'M HEARTBROKEN,” he said, adding “I HAVE TO CANCEL THE SHOW TONIGHT.”

The Friends with Benefit star went on to explain, “I WENT INTO SOUNDCHECK BATTLING THE FLU AND NOW IT'S GOTTEN THE BEST OF ME. IT KILLS ME TO DISAPPOINT YOU AND MY TEAM WHO WORKED SO HARD TO MAKE THIS SHOW HAPPEN.”

He added, “I WANT TO REASSURE YOU, YOU'LL BE GETTING REFUNDS FOR YOUR TICKETS. I LOVE YOU ALL.”


Notably, Timberlake gave the final performance for the North American leg of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour on Thursday.

His recent show had already been postponed in late October when Timberlake was diagnosed with bronchitis and laryngitis.

At that time, he shared on his Instagram, “Hey guys - I haven’t been feeling great the last few shows and turns out I have bronchitis and laryngitis. I’m so sorry to say I do need to reschedule the next few shows from 10/23 through 11/2. New dates listed above. Thank you for understanding - I’ll make it up to you - JT.”

To note, Timberlake revealed his Forget Tomorrow World Tour during his appearance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in January 2024, where he also premiered his new single Selfish.

