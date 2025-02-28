Entertainment

Katy Perry to embark on all-female space mission with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin

Gayle King and Lauren Sánchez will accompany Perry to fly into space on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin next mission

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 28, 2025
Katy Perry to embark on all-female space mission with Jeff Bezos Blue Origin

Katy Perry to embark on all-female space mission with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin

Katy Perry is all set to head to space!

The pop star will travel to space as part of an upcoming all-women flight on Blue Origin's New Shepherd rocket.

She will be accompanied by Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos's fiancée Lauren Sanchez, CBS presenter Gayle King, former Nasa rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

The launch date is not revealed yet, however

Although, there is no specific date for the launch, the company said it would take place this spring.

According to Blue Origin said, this will mark as the first all-women space flight since the Soviet Union's Valentina Tereshkova's solo mission in 1963.

"If you had told me I'd be part of the first all-female crew in space, I would have believed you. Nothing was beyond my imagination as a child," Perry said in a statement as per Newsweek.

Moreover, Blue Origin credited Lauren Sanchez for bringing the mission together, saying in its press release that she is "honored to lead a team of explorers on a mission that will challenge their perspectives of Earth, empower them to share their own stories, and create lasting impact that will inspire generations to come".

Katy Perry is set to kick off her Lifetimes Tour from April 23 which will conclude on November 11, so this trip is expected to take place before that.

Justin Timberlake cancels last U.S. tour show due to unforeseen issues

Justin Timberlake cancels last U.S. tour show due to unforeseen issues
Prince Harry makes heartbreaking revelation about royal life in new LA speech

Prince Harry makes heartbreaking revelation about royal life in new LA speech
Billie Eilish moves fans to tears with emotional tribute to shark attack victim

Billie Eilish moves fans to tears with emotional tribute to shark attack victim

Anne Hathaway, Josh Hartnett seen in high spirits on ‘Verity’ set

Anne Hathaway, Josh Hartnett seen in high spirits on ‘Verity’ set
Kim Kardashian opens up about past relationship with Janet Jackson's nephew
Kim Kardashian opens up about past relationship with Janet Jackson's nephew
Justin Timberlake cancels last U.S. tour show due to unforeseen issues
Justin Timberlake cancels last U.S. tour show due to unforeseen issues
Billie Eilish moves fans to tears with emotional tribute to shark attack victim
Billie Eilish moves fans to tears with emotional tribute to shark attack victim
Anne Hathaway, Josh Hartnett seen in high spirits on ‘Verity’ set
Anne Hathaway, Josh Hartnett seen in high spirits on ‘Verity’ set
Kourtney Kardashian hits streets to protest over major cause
Kourtney Kardashian hits streets to protest over major cause
Gene Hackman & wife's cause of death still unknown amid new claims
Gene Hackman & wife's cause of death still unknown amid new claims
Ryan Reynolds pens sweet note for ‘genius friend’ Shawn Levy
Ryan Reynolds pens sweet note for ‘genius friend’ Shawn Levy
Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa's death: ‘Mummified’ body raises suspicion
Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa's death: ‘Mummified’ body raises suspicion
Kate Hudson pens heartfelt note as ‘Running Point’ releases on Netflix
Kate Hudson pens heartfelt note as ‘Running Point’ releases on Netflix
Zendaya to take surprising role in ‘Shrek 5’
Zendaya to take surprising role in ‘Shrek 5’
Millie Bobby Brown receives subtle dig from Matt Lucas for new look
Millie Bobby Brown receives subtle dig from Matt Lucas for new look
Sabrina Carpenter makes exciting announcement for Short n’ Sweet Tour
Sabrina Carpenter makes exciting announcement for Short n’ Sweet Tour