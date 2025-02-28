Katy Perry to embark on all-female space mission with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin

Katy Perry is all set to head to space!
The pop star will travel to space as part of an upcoming all-women flight on Blue Origin's New Shepherd rocket.
She will be accompanied by Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos's fiancée Lauren Sanchez, CBS presenter Gayle King, former Nasa rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn.
Although, there is no specific date for the launch, the company said it would take place this spring.
According to Blue Origin said, this will mark as the first all-women space flight since the Soviet Union's Valentina Tereshkova's solo mission in 1963.
"If you had told me I'd be part of the first all-female crew in space, I would have believed you. Nothing was beyond my imagination as a child," Perry said in a statement as per Newsweek.
Moreover, Blue Origin credited Lauren Sanchez for bringing the mission together, saying in its press release that she is "honored to lead a team of explorers on a mission that will challenge their perspectives of Earth, empower them to share their own stories, and create lasting impact that will inspire generations to come".
Katy Perry is set to kick off her Lifetimes Tour from April 23 which will conclude on November 11, so this trip is expected to take place before that.