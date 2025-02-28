BTS’ J-Hope makes surprising confession in LA diaries clip

BTS star J-Hope has made a surprising confession in a new clip from his Los Angeles trip.
The Korean singer travelled to LA to prepare for his upcoming solo album.
He is set to appear on an episode of MBC's popular reality show, I Live Alone, to share glimpse of his LA stay.
On Friday, the YouTube channel of I Live Alone posted a short from of J-Hope watching a video of himself driving a convertible.
The on the street hitmaker began the clip with, "Why is the weather so nice? Oh, really, it's so nice."
J-Hope can be seen going towards a drive-thru to get himself a hamburger.
He added, "Among the many places, I thought the drive-thru looked really cool."
BTS member confessed that he has “never done a drive-thru in Korea,” adding” “It was my first time trying it."
He also got candid about his english speaking skills, "A lot of people think I speak English very well...If I get a question, I just say, 'Yes, yes'. I there is a word I understand, I answer it."
At the end of the video, J-Hope was seen eating this burger while sitting in a park.
On the work front, the pop star kicked off his first solo world tour, Hope on the Stage, in February 2025.