Entertainment

BLACKPINK Lisa officially releases debut solo album 'Alter Ego'

BLACKPINK Lisa collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion, Future, and Tyla for her solo album 'Alter Ego'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 28, 2025
BLACKPINK Lisa officially releases debut solo album Alter Ego
BLACKPINK Lisa officially releases debut solo album 'Alter Ego'

BLACKPINK star Lisa has officially released her debut solo album, Alter Ego.

She released the highly-anticipated album through her own label, LLOUD, in partnership with RCA Records.

Her hit track Born Again featured RAYE and Doja Cat, while New Woman starred Rosalía.

The other singles include Rockstar and Moonlit Floor.

For her debut solo album, Lisa collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion, Future, and Tyla.

Moreover, BLACKPINK members including Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé are reuniting for a huge world tour this year.

The tour will began with two consecutive nights at Seoul's Goyang Stadium on July 5, before heading to Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Paris, Milan, and Barcelona.

Lisa is also releasing a comic book, Alter Ego: The Official Comic.

She wrote the comic herself with illustrations made by MINOMIYABI.

The synopsis read, "Step into a neon-drenched cyberpunk city where Vixi—a quiet tech genius—prefers fixing arcade machines to seeking the spotlight.”

It further continued, “Despite her reserved nature, she becomes the unexpected bond that unites four remarkable friends: Roxi, a pressured social star yearning for genuine connection; Kiki, an unstoppable arcade champion with an unyielding spirit; Sunni, a gentle peacekeeper concealing her inner storms; and Speedi, a fearless risk-taker learning to slow down.”

Notably, Lisa’s comic will be available to ship on March 24.

Justin Timberlake sparks fan outrage for canceling concert at eleventh hour

Justin Timberlake sparks fan outrage for canceling concert at eleventh hour
Naomi Girma expected to debut for Chelsea against Brighton

Naomi Girma expected to debut for Chelsea against Brighton
BLACKPINK Lisa officially releases debut solo album 'Alter Ego'

BLACKPINK Lisa officially releases debut solo album 'Alter Ego'
King Frederik, Queen Mary announce to host special event at Palace

King Frederik, Queen Mary announce to host special event at Palace
Japanese woman faces police probe for ‘forcibly’ kissing BTS’ Jin
Japanese woman faces police probe for ‘forcibly’ kissing BTS’ Jin
Millie Bobby Brown fires back at critics over new look
Millie Bobby Brown fires back at critics over new look
Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick talks about weight loss speculations
Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick talks about weight loss speculations
Taylor Swift transforms beau Travis Kelce into 'better man'
Taylor Swift transforms beau Travis Kelce into 'better man'
Michelle Trachtenberg expressed deep fear of early death like Matthew Perry
Michelle Trachtenberg expressed deep fear of early death like Matthew Perry
Kim Kardashian dishes on heated fashion battle with elder sister Kourtney
Kim Kardashian dishes on heated fashion battle with elder sister Kourtney
Kylie Jenner’s ex Tyga steps out with unexpected new love interest
Kylie Jenner’s ex Tyga steps out with unexpected new love interest
Drake takes shot at those who ‘switched sides’ during Kendrick Lamar feud
Drake takes shot at those who ‘switched sides’ during Kendrick Lamar feud
Kim Kardashian opens up about past relationship with Janet Jackson's nephew
Kim Kardashian opens up about past relationship with Janet Jackson's nephew
Justin Timberlake cancels last U.S. tour show due to unforeseen issues
Justin Timberlake cancels last U.S. tour show due to unforeseen issues
Billie Eilish moves fans to tears with emotional tribute to shark attack victim
Billie Eilish moves fans to tears with emotional tribute to shark attack victim
Anne Hathaway, Josh Hartnett seen in high spirits on ‘Verity’ set
Anne Hathaway, Josh Hartnett seen in high spirits on ‘Verity’ set