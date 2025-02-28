BLACKPINK Lisa officially releases debut solo album 'Alter Ego'

BLACKPINK star Lisa has officially released her debut solo album, Alter Ego.
She released the highly-anticipated album through her own label, LLOUD, in partnership with RCA Records.
Her hit track Born Again featured RAYE and Doja Cat, while New Woman starred Rosalía.
The other singles include Rockstar and Moonlit Floor.
For her debut solo album, Lisa collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion, Future, and Tyla.
Moreover, BLACKPINK members including Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé are reuniting for a huge world tour this year.
The tour will began with two consecutive nights at Seoul's Goyang Stadium on July 5, before heading to Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Paris, Milan, and Barcelona.
Lisa is also releasing a comic book, Alter Ego: The Official Comic.
She wrote the comic herself with illustrations made by MINOMIYABI.
The synopsis read, "Step into a neon-drenched cyberpunk city where Vixi—a quiet tech genius—prefers fixing arcade machines to seeking the spotlight.”
It further continued, “Despite her reserved nature, she becomes the unexpected bond that unites four remarkable friends: Roxi, a pressured social star yearning for genuine connection; Kiki, an unstoppable arcade champion with an unyielding spirit; Sunni, a gentle peacekeeper concealing her inner storms; and Speedi, a fearless risk-taker learning to slow down.”
Notably, Lisa’s comic will be available to ship on March 24.