  By Sidra Khan
Celine Dion excites fans with hilarious TikTok debut: 'here I come'

The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker officially joins TikTok with a delightful message

Celine Dion is “suddenly becoming cool!”

In a buzz-worthy moment, the 57-year-old Canadian singer sparked a frenzy among fans on Monday, January 5, by announcing that she is officially joining popular social media platform TikTok.

Sharing a video on her already existing account, the My Heart Will Go On singer noted that she is learning about the app, revealing that her children have encouraged her to post more content.

"My name is Céline. How old am I? I've got kids," she quipped before quoting her kids, saying, “We have to get you on TikTok.”

The songstress then shared her reaction upon hearing that, stating, "On TikTok? I've heard that before. Suddenly I'm becoming cool. Céline Dion is cool. That's amazing. TikTok here I come. Ciao.”

She also captioned the post with a sweet message for fans, writing, “They told me, “Celine, it’s time…” I asked, “Time for what?” Turns out…something completely new.”

“My team then said they’d handle everything, handed me back my phone, and then quietly disappeared. So here I am, learning how this TikTok world works…one video at a time! Thank you for being here, I’m glad we’re here together. - Celine xx,” the iconic singer added.

Celine Dion’s delightful video left her fans excited, who stated that the songstress has “always been cool.”

