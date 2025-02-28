Entertainment

Shakira announces big campaign to celebrate International Women’s month

Shakira shares exciting news with fans after hospitalisation a few weeks ago

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 28, 2025
Shakira announces big campaign to celebrate International Women’s month
Shakira announces big campaign to celebrate International Women’s month

Shakira has made a delightful announcement ahead of International Women’s Month.

The Waka Waka crooner shared that she will be partnering with Hard Rock for the International Women’s Month in March, to honour the strength and resilience of girls around the world.

She shared the delightful news on Instagram and penned, “Together, we’re launching a special collection—a T-shirt that makes a statement, a menu inspired by my roots, and most importantly, a way to give back.”


The statement further read, “FEARLESS. That’s the word that has shaped my life. Fearless to break barriers. Fearless to dream beyond expectations. Fearless to create my own path.”

Shakira revealed that amount raised from her campaign “will support education for children through @fpiesdescalzos , because nothing transforms a life more than access to learning.”

A few weeks ago, she was hospitalised due to abdominal issues.

The Grammy-winning artist had to cancel her postponed in South America.

Shakira also expressed gratitude for receiving well-wishes after resuming Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour, "Thank you all for your loving messages, You give me so much strength!! I love you with all my heart."

Notably, her tour will conclude in November 2025.

Royal Family shares delightful update on key member ahead of major event

Royal Family shares delightful update on key member ahead of major event
Cynthia Erivo writes touching message after releasing ‘Replay’

Cynthia Erivo writes touching message after releasing ‘Replay’
Prince William announces new partnership for meaningful cause

Prince William announces new partnership for meaningful cause
Humans age faster at two key life stages: Here’s when

Humans age faster at two key life stages: Here’s when
Cynthia Erivo writes touching message after releasing ‘Replay’
Cynthia Erivo writes touching message after releasing ‘Replay’
BTS’ J-Hope makes surprising confession in LA diaries clip
BTS’ J-Hope makes surprising confession in LA diaries clip
Justin Timberlake sparks fan outrage for canceling concert at eleventh hour
Justin Timberlake sparks fan outrage for canceling concert at eleventh hour
BLACKPINK Lisa officially releases debut solo album 'Alter Ego'
BLACKPINK Lisa officially releases debut solo album 'Alter Ego'
Japanese woman faces police probe for ‘forcibly’ kissing BTS’ Jin
Japanese woman faces police probe for ‘forcibly’ kissing BTS’ Jin
Millie Bobby Brown fires back at critics over new look
Millie Bobby Brown fires back at critics over new look
Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick talks about weight loss speculations
Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick talks about weight loss speculations
Taylor Swift transforms beau Travis Kelce into 'better man'
Taylor Swift transforms beau Travis Kelce into 'better man'
Michelle Trachtenberg expressed deep fear of early death like Matthew Perry
Michelle Trachtenberg expressed deep fear of early death like Matthew Perry
Kim Kardashian dishes on heated fashion battle with elder sister Kourtney
Kim Kardashian dishes on heated fashion battle with elder sister Kourtney
Kylie Jenner’s ex Tyga steps out with unexpected new love interest
Kylie Jenner’s ex Tyga steps out with unexpected new love interest
Drake takes shot at those who ‘switched sides’ during Kendrick Lamar feud
Drake takes shot at those who ‘switched sides’ during Kendrick Lamar feud