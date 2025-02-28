Shakira announces big campaign to celebrate International Women’s month

Shakira has made a delightful announcement ahead of International Women’s Month.
The Waka Waka crooner shared that she will be partnering with Hard Rock for the International Women’s Month in March, to honour the strength and resilience of girls around the world.
She shared the delightful news on Instagram and penned, “Together, we’re launching a special collection—a T-shirt that makes a statement, a menu inspired by my roots, and most importantly, a way to give back.”
The statement further read, “FEARLESS. That’s the word that has shaped my life. Fearless to break barriers. Fearless to dream beyond expectations. Fearless to create my own path.”
Shakira revealed that amount raised from her campaign “will support education for children through @fpiesdescalzos , because nothing transforms a life more than access to learning.”
A few weeks ago, she was hospitalised due to abdominal issues.
The Grammy-winning artist had to cancel her postponed in South America.
Shakira also expressed gratitude for receiving well-wishes after resuming Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour, "Thank you all for your loving messages, You give me so much strength!! I love you with all my heart."
Notably, her tour will conclude in November 2025.