Cynthia Erivo writes touching message after releasing ‘Replay’

Cynthia Erivo has welcomed her fans to “another journey” of her life.
Just a few hours after her first single track of 2025, Replay, was released on Friday, February 28, the Wicked starlet took to Instagram to pen a heartwarming message as she addressed her ardent fans.
Sharing a two-slide post that featured jaw-dropping snaps of hers, Erivo wrote, “Welcome to another journey in my life. If you know me, you know it’s pour my heart out time. If you’re new here welcome, sometimes I lay my heart on my sleeve for you.”
The Glowing Up singer went on to describe music as her love, second language, and a way to know about all the joys, pains, and everything in between.
Expressing honor to be able to share her music with fans, Cynthia Erivo told fans that in the upcoming months, they will be getting the pieces of her heart in the form of a new album.
“For my sweethearts who are in their heads. For the babies whose thoughts are sometimes too loud. For my anxious angels. For all of you who are trying to work it all out. We are all a work in progress. This is for you. For us. Love Cynthia,” she concluded.
Notably, Cynthia Erivo is yet to announce the name of her forthcoming album.