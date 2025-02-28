Entertainment

Shakira makes big promise as she wraps LMYNL tour’s Colombia leg

The ‘Waka Waka’ hitmaker penned an emotional note after concluding Colombia stop of Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 28, 2025
Shakira has an exciting promise for her Medellín fans.

On Friday, February 28, the Waka Waka hitmaker turned to Instagram to open up about her feelings after wrapping the Colombia stop of her superhit Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.

In the caption, the Colombian singer expressed eagerness to return to her native country with a huge promise to her fans in Medellín.

She penned, “My Colombia! Thank you for so much love. I’m leaving with my heart full and eager to be back in Medellín with my paisa people soon.”

Making a big promise to Medellín fans, Shakira continued, “We’ll announce the date shortly, and I promise you surprises that will make this show the most special one I can offer.”

The singer concluded her post noting, “I love you all with all my heart! I don’t want to leave!“

Shakira, who was scheduled to perform a concert in Medellín on February 24, was forced to postpone the show due to “stage collapse and logistic issues.”

So far, the Hips Don’t Lie crooner has toured three countries, including Brazil, Peru, and Colombia.

The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran singer will next perform two concerts at Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in Santiago, Chile, on March 2 and 3, 2025.

