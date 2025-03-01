Jennifer Aniston’s photo dump offers rare look at her celebrity friendships

Jennifer Aniston delighted fans by sharing a rare glimpse into her personal life with a candid photo dump featuring Sandra Bullock and other famous friends.
The Friends alum took to her Instagram account on Friday, February 28 to drop a carousel of images of her special moments with her pals.
She kicked off her post with a selfie taken by Aniston along with a group of her close pals who smiled behind her.
In a shared post, the friends included actress Sandra Bullock, celebrity jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer and her fiancé Geoffrey Ogunlesi, producer Kristin Hahn, Jason Bateman's wife Amanda Anka, actress and longtime pal Andrea Bendewald, and manager Aleen Keshishian.
The second image captured a screenshot of a FaceTime call between Aniston and her Friends co-star Courteney Cox.
The charming picture featured the two blowing kisses to each other.
In a series of images, Aniston also dropped the snap of furry pal Clyde and Lord Chesterfield, and a picture of her wearing a face mask.
The Murder Mystery starlet also posted a selfie with celebrity makeup artist Angela Levin, and friends Nancy Banks, Sarah McKaig and Hahn.
She penned the caption for the post, "Life lately."
To note, Jennifer Aniston's recent post came over the heels of 56th birthday celebration on February 11.