Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston’s photo dump offers rare look at her celebrity friendships

'Friends' starlet shared the glimpses of her special moments with her pals

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 01, 2025
Jennifer Aniston’s photo dump offers rare look at her celebrity friendships
Jennifer Aniston’s photo dump offers rare look at her celebrity friendships

Jennifer Aniston delighted fans by sharing a rare glimpse into her personal life with a candid photo dump featuring Sandra Bullock and other famous friends.

The Friends alum took to her Instagram account on Friday, February 28 to drop a carousel of images of her special moments with her pals.

She kicked off her post with a selfie taken by Aniston along with a group of her close pals who smiled behind her.

In a shared post, the friends included actress Sandra Bullock, celebrity jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer and her fiancé Geoffrey Ogunlesi, producer Kristin Hahn, Jason Bateman's wife Amanda Anka, actress and longtime pal Andrea Bendewald, and manager Aleen Keshishian.

The second image captured a screenshot of a FaceTime call between Aniston and her Friends co-star Courteney Cox.


The charming picture featured the two blowing kisses to each other.

In a series of images, Aniston also dropped the snap of furry pal Clyde and Lord Chesterfield, and a picture of her wearing a face mask.

The Murder Mystery starlet also posted a selfie with celebrity makeup artist Angela Levin, and friends Nancy Banks, Sarah McKaig and Hahn.

She penned the caption for the post, "Life lately."

To note, Jennifer Aniston's recent post came over the heels of 56th birthday celebration on February 11.

Microsoft to shut down Skype in May after two decades

Microsoft to shut down Skype in May after two decades
Kubra Khan makes bold statement by rewearing Barat jewelry

Kubra Khan makes bold statement by rewearing Barat jewelry
David Beckham, Victoria celebrate son Romeo's career milestone

David Beckham, Victoria celebrate son Romeo's career milestone

Shreya Ghoshal issues striking warning to fans after X account hacked

Shreya Ghoshal issues striking warning to fans after X account hacked
David Beckham, Victoria celebrate son Romeo's career milestone
David Beckham, Victoria celebrate son Romeo's career milestone
Julia Roberts receives honorary César award from 'Closer' costar Clive Owen
Julia Roberts receives honorary César award from 'Closer' costar Clive Owen
Karla Sofía Gascón breaks cover after social media controversy
Karla Sofía Gascón breaks cover after social media controversy
Gracie Abrams forced to cancel Brussels concert due to severe sickness
Gracie Abrams forced to cancel Brussels concert due to severe sickness
Gene Hackman, wife’s death case takes new twist after mysterious finding
Gene Hackman, wife’s death case takes new twist after mysterious finding
Charli XCX announces break from music for new career
Charli XCX announces break from music for new career
Megan Fox finds shoulder to ‘lean on’ as due date nears for baby with ex MGK
Megan Fox finds shoulder to ‘lean on’ as due date nears for baby with ex MGK
‘You’ star Penn Badgley, wife Domino Kirke expecting twins: ‘Plot Twist!’
‘You’ star Penn Badgley, wife Domino Kirke expecting twins: ‘Plot Twist!’
Shakira makes big promise as she wraps LMYNL tour’s Colombia leg
Shakira makes big promise as she wraps LMYNL tour’s Colombia leg
Shakira announces big campaign to celebrate International Women’s month
Shakira announces big campaign to celebrate International Women’s month
Cynthia Erivo writes touching message after releasing ‘Replay’
Cynthia Erivo writes touching message after releasing ‘Replay’
BTS’ J-Hope makes surprising confession in LA diaries clip
BTS’ J-Hope makes surprising confession in LA diaries clip