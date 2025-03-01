Kylie Jenner struggles with loss of beloved glam artist Jesus Guerrero 

Kylie Jenner is feeling devastated since she lost her close pal and hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero.
The makeup mogul recently revealed that she has been struggling to sleep after the sudden death of her close pal and celebrity hairdresser.
Shortly after paying an emotional homage to Jesus, who tragically passed away on Sunday, February 23, Kylie turned to her Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of her FaceTime calls with her mutual pal Ariel Tejada.
The mother-of-two wrote over the image, "Sleeping has been the hardest. I love you @makeupbyariel."
According to the screenshot shared by Kylie, it showed that their call lasted around 7 hours and 20 minutes.
The 27-year-old reality TV star shared a video clip featuring a few memorable moments that she spent with Jesus in another slide.
In the video footage, Kylie and the late hairstylist were seen posing for a silly video as they were enjoying a long drive while sitting in the backseat of a car.
The Kardashians star has also played an emotional track, River, by renowned singer Joni Mitchell in the background of the video.
This post of Kylie Jenner came after she paid a heartfelt tribute to Jesus Guerrero after his sudden demise.
Taking to Instagram, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a carousel of images featuring herself and the deceased hairdresser.
She penned a tearful caption alongside her post, "Jesus was more than my friend—he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support."
Apart from Kylie, Jesus has also worked with Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Rosalía, Demi Moore, Charli xcx, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Lisa of BLACKPINK, Jennifer Lopez, and others.