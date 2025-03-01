Royal

Meghan Markle talks about life before meeting Prince Harry in her new show

Meghan Markle's new Netflix show 'With Love, Meghan' is slated to be released this week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 01, 2025

Meghan Markle made rare comments about her life before meeting Prince Harry in a new video of her upcoming Netflix show With Love, Meghan.

Netflix dropped the first teaser of the show on its official YouTube channel on Thursday, February 27, where the Duchess of Sussex recounted her life before becoming a royal member.

In the one-minute-twenty-five-second trailer, Meghan was preparing food alongside chef Roy Choi for her new cooking show.

The video began with Meghan's remarks about "connecting with friends" and learning experiences.

She also discussed her time in Los Angeles, a decade before she met Harry, as she heard saying in the footage, "The best thing about Koreatown is that you could go to all ages clubs and karaoke bars."

Harry and Meghan met in 2016 before tying the knot in 2018. 

"No one talks about all the dances that were such a big deal, it was just so much fun," the mother-of-two added.

This teaser of the show was uploaded after Meghan shared a few behind-the-scenes photos on her Instagram handle on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. 

With Love, Meghan is the first reality TV show where Meghan Markle will be showcasing her cooking, gardening, and hosting skills.

The first episode of the show is slated to be released on Netflix on March 4, 2025. 

