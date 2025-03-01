Entertainment

Channing Tatum confirms new relationship months after Zoë Kravitz split

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum began dating in 2021 before calling it quits October 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 01, 2025
Channing Tatum confirms new relationship months after Zoë Kravitz split
Channing Tatum confirms new relationship months after Zoë Kravitz split

Channing Tatum has found a new love interest just a few months after parting was with Zoë Kravitz.

The Fly Me to the Moon actor, 44, confirmed his relationship with an Australian model, Inka Williams, 25, on Friday night as they were seen leaving the CAA pre-Oscar party in Los Angeles, reported the Daily Mail.

Just three months after splitting from the Blink Twice actress in October 2024, Tatum was spotted making his way back home while holding hands with his new girlfriend.

However, this is not the first time Tatum and Williams were seen together as the duo was first spotted at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel in January 2025.

While leaving the pre-Oscar party, Channing Tatum and Inka Williams linked their arms.

P.C. 42 / BACKGRID
P.C. 42 / BACKGRID

The model looked gorgeous in a strapless black dress with tasseled skirt and paired it with matching stiletto heels. Meanwhile, the Magic Mike star was captured in a black shirt, matching pants, and a stylish dove jacket.

Channing Tatum began dating Zoë Kravitz in 2021 while filming for Blink Twice, and got engaged in 2023.

However, after the film’s release, the duo called it quits and announced the split in August 2024.

Zelenskyy thanks US for support ahead of meeting with King Charles

Zelenskyy thanks US for support ahead of meeting with King Charles
Channing Tatum confirms new relationship months after Zoë Kravitz split

Channing Tatum confirms new relationship months after Zoë Kravitz split
Mawra Hocane pens adorable note for 'Sanam Teri Kasam' team days after wedding

Mawra Hocane pens adorable note for 'Sanam Teri Kasam' team days after wedding
Pompeii frieze reveals ancient bacchanalian Roman rituals

Pompeii frieze reveals ancient bacchanalian Roman rituals
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate returns to Instagram with touching tribute to him
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate returns to Instagram with touching tribute to him
Benny Blanco gets stern warning ahead of Selena Gomez wedding
Benny Blanco gets stern warning ahead of Selena Gomez wedding
Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori welcomes first child with fiancé Wayne Deuce
Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori welcomes first child with fiancé Wayne Deuce
Liam Payne to be honoured at 2025 BRIT Awards ceremony
Liam Payne to be honoured at 2025 BRIT Awards ceremony
Selena Gomez fuels excitement with sneak peek of upcoming music album
Selena Gomez fuels excitement with sneak peek of upcoming music album
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s low-key date night goes unnoticed
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s low-key date night goes unnoticed
Kylie Jenner struggles with loss of beloved glam artist Jesus Guerrero
Kylie Jenner struggles with loss of beloved glam artist Jesus Guerrero
David Beckham, Victoria celebrate son Romeo's career milestone
David Beckham, Victoria celebrate son Romeo's career milestone
Julia Roberts receives honorary César award from 'Closer' costar Clive Owen
Julia Roberts receives honorary César award from 'Closer' costar Clive Owen
Karla Sofía Gascón breaks cover after social media controversy
Karla Sofía Gascón breaks cover after social media controversy
Gracie Abrams forced to cancel Brussels concert due to severe sickness
Gracie Abrams forced to cancel Brussels concert due to severe sickness
Gene Hackman, wife’s death case takes new twist after mysterious finding
Gene Hackman, wife’s death case takes new twist after mysterious finding