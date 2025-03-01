Channing Tatum confirms new relationship months after Zoë Kravitz split

Channing Tatum has found a new love interest just a few months after parting was with Zoë Kravitz.
The Fly Me to the Moon actor, 44, confirmed his relationship with an Australian model, Inka Williams, 25, on Friday night as they were seen leaving the CAA pre-Oscar party in Los Angeles, reported the Daily Mail.
Just three months after splitting from the Blink Twice actress in October 2024, Tatum was spotted making his way back home while holding hands with his new girlfriend.
However, this is not the first time Tatum and Williams were seen together as the duo was first spotted at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel in January 2025.
While leaving the pre-Oscar party, Channing Tatum and Inka Williams linked their arms.
The model looked gorgeous in a strapless black dress with tasseled skirt and paired it with matching stiletto heels. Meanwhile, the Magic Mike star was captured in a black shirt, matching pants, and a stylish dove jacket.
Channing Tatum began dating Zoë Kravitz in 2021 while filming for Blink Twice, and got engaged in 2023.
However, after the film’s release, the duo called it quits and announced the split in August 2024.