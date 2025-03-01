India avalanche tragedy: 4 dead, rescue efforts for 5 missing underway

At least four people have died and several others are missing after an avalanche hit the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, authorities have said.
A rescue operation has been under way after the avalanche swept away road construction workers in the village of Mana, which shares a border with Tibet, on Friday.
Some 50 people who were buried under snow and debris were rescued, but four died from their injuries, the Indian army said.
Helicopters have been deployed in the search for five people who are still unaccounted for in the Himalayan mountain state, it added.
Uttarakhand state chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said rescue teams were "continuously engaged in relief efforts" following the avalanche, which hit a Border Roads Organisation camp.
He added that the government was committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected "in this hour of crisis."