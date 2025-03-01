World

India avalanche tragedy: 4 dead, rescue efforts for 5 missing underway

Avalanche in India's Uttarakhand claims four lives, leaves five missing

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 01, 2025
India avalanche tragedy: 4 dead, rescue efforts for 5 missing underway
India avalanche tragedy: 4 dead, rescue efforts for 5 missing underway

At least four people have died and several others are missing after an avalanche hit the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, authorities have said.

A rescue operation has been under way after the avalanche swept away road construction workers in the village of Mana, which shares a border with Tibet, on Friday.

Some 50 people who were buried under snow and debris were rescued, but four died from their injuries, the Indian army said.

Helicopters have been deployed in the search for five people who are still unaccounted for in the Himalayan mountain state, it added.

Uttarakhand state chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said rescue teams were "continuously engaged in relief efforts" following the avalanche, which hit a Border Roads Organisation camp.

He added that the government was committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected "in this hour of crisis."

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ longtime pal sues rapper for 'years of sexual abuse'

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ longtime pal sues rapper for 'years of sexual abuse'
India avalanche tragedy: 4 dead, rescue efforts for 5 missing underway

India avalanche tragedy: 4 dead, rescue efforts for 5 missing underway
Kensington Palace shares Prince William, Princess Kate’s new monthly rewind

Kensington Palace shares Prince William, Princess Kate’s new monthly rewind
Danish Royal Family shares King Frederik, Queen Mary’s sweet dance video

Danish Royal Family shares King Frederik, Queen Mary’s sweet dance video
Namibia's founding father Sam Nujoma laid to rest after state funeral
Namibia's founding father Sam Nujoma laid to rest after state funeral
Zelenskyy thanks US for support ahead of meeting with King Charles
Zelenskyy thanks US for support ahead of meeting with King Charles
Pompeii frieze reveals ancient bacchanalian Roman rituals
Pompeii frieze reveals ancient bacchanalian Roman rituals
Pope Francis rests peacefully after ‘sudden worsening’ of breathing
Pope Francis rests peacefully after ‘sudden worsening’ of breathing
Volodymyr Zelensky refuses to apologize after heated Trump face-off
Volodymyr Zelensky refuses to apologize after heated Trump face-off
Donald Trump-Zelensky clash: World leaders react to heated encounter
Donald Trump-Zelensky clash: World leaders react to heated encounter
Mark Zuckerberg rocks Benson Boone’s Grammy outfit for wife’s birthday surprise
Mark Zuckerberg rocks Benson Boone’s Grammy outfit for wife’s birthday surprise
Elon Musk confirms birth of 14th child, fourth with Seldon in new announcement
Elon Musk confirms birth of 14th child, fourth with Seldon in new announcement
Donald Trump’s 'heated' Oval Office meeting with Zelensky ends abruptly
Donald Trump’s 'heated' Oval Office meeting with Zelensky ends abruptly
Romanian Justice Minister questions Tate brothers' sudden departure
Romanian Justice Minister questions Tate brothers' sudden departure
Donald Trump hints at US-UK trade deal without tariffs
Donald Trump hints at US-UK trade deal without tariffs
At least 41 workers trapped after avalanche hits Indian Himalayas
At least 41 workers trapped after avalanche hits Indian Himalayas