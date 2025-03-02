World

UK PM Starmer pledges full support for Ukraine in meeting with Zelensky

Keir Starmer will hold a summit in London with European leaders to discuss ways to end the Russia-Ukraine war

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the UK fully support Ukraine.

In response, Zelensky expressed gratitude stating that Ukraine is fortunate to have strong allies.

Zelensky's visit to the UK came after a tense meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, which reportedly ended in a disagreement between the two leaders.

Starmer mentioned the cheers from the crowd outside and told Zelensky “that is the people of the United Kingdom coming out to demonstrate how much they support you, how much they support Ukraine."

He added, "We stand with you and Ukraine for as long as it may take."

In response, Zelensky said, "I saw a lot of people and I want to thank you, the people of the United Kingdom, [for] such big support from the very beginning of this war."

Ukrainian President Zelensky and Keir Starmer agreed on a £2.26 billion loan agreement to provide military supplies to Ukraine, as per BBC.

The loan will be repaid using profits from Russian assets that have been frozen.

After their meeting on Saturday, Starmer also held discussions with Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron.

As per the reports, Starmer will hold a summit in London on Sunday with European leaders to discuss ways to end the Russia-Ukraine war and strengthen European defence.

During his visit, Ukrainian President will also meet King Charles III.

