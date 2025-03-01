Zelenskyy thanks US for support ahead of meeting with King Charles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after a heated talk with President Donald Trump, thanked US for support ahead of a special meeting with King Charles.
According to Sky News, hours after a disastrous meeting with Trump, Zelenskyy, in a long social media post, said that the Ukrainian people "are truly thankful" for US support.
Ukrainian president who was asked for not thanking America enough during a not-so-pleasant visit to the White House wrote, “I always begin with words of gratitude from our nation to the American nation," insisting that the relation between the UK and Ukraine is more than just two leaders, and it is very “crucial” to have Trump’s support.
“American people helped save our people. Humans and human rights come first. We're truly thankful. We want only strong relations with America, and I really hope we will have them,” he added.
This came as Zelenskyy arrived in the UK on Saturday, March 1, 2025, to attend a major summit of more than a dozen European and EU leaders hosted by the UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on Sunday to discuss the Ukraine war and security.
Ahead of the meeting, Zelenskyy will meet Satrmer on Saturday afternoon in Downing Street and King Charles on March 2, 2025.