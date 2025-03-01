World

Zelenskyy thanks US for support ahead of meeting with King Charles

Ukrainian president extends gratitude to US for support amid heated meeting with Donald Trump

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 01, 2025
Zelenskyy thanks US for support ahead of meeting with King Charles
Zelenskyy thanks US for support ahead of meeting with King Charles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after a heated talk with President Donald Trump, thanked US for support ahead of a special meeting with King Charles.

According to Sky News, hours after a disastrous meeting with Trump, Zelenskyy, in a long social media post, said that the Ukrainian people "are truly thankful" for US support.

Ukrainian president who was asked for not thanking America enough during a not-so-pleasant visit to the White House wrote, “I always begin with words of gratitude from our nation to the American nation," insisting that the relation between the UK and Ukraine is more than just two leaders, and it is very “crucial” to have Trump’s support.

“American people helped save our people. Humans and human rights come first. We're truly thankful. We want only strong relations with America, and I really hope we will have them,” he added.

This came as Zelenskyy arrived in the UK on Saturday, March 1, 2025, to attend a major summit of more than a dozen European and EU leaders hosted by the UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on Sunday to discuss the Ukraine war and security.

Ahead of the meeting, Zelenskyy will meet Satrmer on Saturday afternoon in Downing Street and King Charles on March 2, 2025.

Zelenskyy thanks US for support ahead of meeting with King Charles

Zelenskyy thanks US for support ahead of meeting with King Charles
Channing Tatum confirms new relationship months after Zoë Kravitz split

Channing Tatum confirms new relationship months after Zoë Kravitz split
Mawra Hocane pens adorable note for 'Sanam Teri Kasam' team days after wedding

Mawra Hocane pens adorable note for 'Sanam Teri Kasam' team days after wedding
Pompeii frieze reveals ancient bacchanalian Roman rituals

Pompeii frieze reveals ancient bacchanalian Roman rituals
Pompeii frieze reveals ancient bacchanalian Roman rituals
Pompeii frieze reveals ancient bacchanalian Roman rituals
Pope Francis rests peacefully after ‘sudden worsening’ of breathing
Pope Francis rests peacefully after ‘sudden worsening’ of breathing
Volodymyr Zelensky refuses to apologize after heated Trump face-off
Volodymyr Zelensky refuses to apologize after heated Trump face-off
Donald Trump-Zelensky clash: World leaders react to heated encounter
Donald Trump-Zelensky clash: World leaders react to heated encounter
Mark Zuckerberg rocks Benson Boone’s Grammy outfit for wife’s birthday surprise
Mark Zuckerberg rocks Benson Boone’s Grammy outfit for wife’s birthday surprise
Elon Musk confirms birth of 14th child, fourth with Seldon in new announcement
Elon Musk confirms birth of 14th child, fourth with Seldon in new announcement
Donald Trump’s 'heated' Oval Office meeting with Zelensky ends abruptly
Donald Trump’s 'heated' Oval Office meeting with Zelensky ends abruptly
Romanian Justice Minister questions Tate brothers' sudden departure
Romanian Justice Minister questions Tate brothers' sudden departure
Donald Trump hints at US-UK trade deal without tariffs
Donald Trump hints at US-UK trade deal without tariffs
At least 41 workers trapped after avalanche hits Indian Himalayas
At least 41 workers trapped after avalanche hits Indian Himalayas
Donald Trump hits China with new 10% tariff amid growing trade tensions
Donald Trump hits China with new 10% tariff amid growing trade tensions
Rose Girone, oldest Holocaust survivor dies at 113 in New York
Rose Girone, oldest Holocaust survivor dies at 113 in New York