Taylor Swift’s silence sparks speculation in Blake Lively’s ongoing legal fight

Taylor Swift’s silence may play a pivotal role in Blake Lively’s legal battle, with experts suggesting it could be the 'smoking gun' in the case.
As per Dailymail.com, the Gossip Girl star and the Five Feet Apart star's legal feud took a new twist as the Lover singer’s name was dragged in the case.
The source said, “Taylor appears to have distanced herself from her best friend, who has accused a man of sexual harassment, despite being the godmother of her [Blake's] children.”
Mentioning Swift win in a lawsuit against DJ David Mueller for battery and sexual assault a tipster said, “Taylor is a sexual assault victim and spent more than a year of her life fighting for a case that she knew she would win. She has donated money to sexual assault victims' funds."
They added, “If Taylor truly supported Blake, would she not want to publicly back her?”
The insider explained, “Some people feel [Taylor] should be offering comfort and using her platform to rally Swifties in support of what is right. Instead, Taylor appears to have gone silent and is staying out of the public eye. This will likely play a role in Justin's defence.”
In 2013, Swift stated that Mueller had reached beneath her skirt and touched her backside inappropriately at an event.