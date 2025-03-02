King Felipe continues key engagements on second day in Montevideo

King Felipe attended key ceremonies on his second day in Montevideo.
In a new post shared on Instagram on Saturday, March 1, the Spanish Royal Family provided an update on the Monarch’s engagements during his visit to Uruguay.
The King, who is visiting the South American country for the inauguration of President-elect Yamandú Orsi, participated in an important meeting and also attended official ceremonies.
In the caption, the Royal Family shared, “The King's second day in Montevideo on the occasion of the inauguration of President Yamandú Orsi began with a meeting with the President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Rodolfo Abinader, and an audience with the Spanish community residing in the Eastern Republic of Uruguay.”
The caption then briefed about King Felipe’s appearance in the Commitment of Constitutional Honor and Transfer of Presidential Command ceremonies, where he was joined by several other Heads of State.
Sharing about the events, the statement added, “The King then attended the ceremony of the Commitment of Constitutional Honor and the ceremony of the Transfer of Presidential Command where, together with the other Heads of State attending the inauguration, he was able to greet President Yamandú Orsi after assuming office.”
The huge carousel of snaps shared by the Palace featured King Felipe with Yamandú Orsi, the newly-elected President of Uruguay, as the Monarch congratulated him on his inauguration.
Several other photographs showcased the Spanish King with other key officials and Heads of States.