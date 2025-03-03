UK announces massive £1.6bn missile for Ukraine after European leaders summit

World

UK, France and European allies pledge troop support for Ukraine in the event of a peace deal

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 03, 2025
Sir Keir Starmer has announced a £1.6bn missile deal for Ukraine, following a summit of European leaders in London.

The prime minister also announced "a number" of allies had signed up to a "coalition of the willing", alongside France's President Emmanuel Macron, prepared to commit troops to the Ukrainian frontline in the event of a peace deal.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky attended the meeting, where 17 European leaders and Canadian premier Justin Trudeau discussed next steps in securing peace for Ukraine, BBC reported.

The Lancaster House summit in London comes after a televised press conference from the White House, where President Trump told Zelensky he was not grateful enough for US support.

Sir Keir will now discuss his four-step plan with Trump, aiming to persuade the US leader to provide a security guarantee for Ukraine.

