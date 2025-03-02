Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage on edge as Duchess separates room

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s marriage is reportedly ‘hanging by a thread’

  • March 02, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage has been hit with yet another bombshell claim.

In a new report published on Radaronline, an insider has revealed some shocking information about the Duke and Duchess’s personal life.

The source shared that after being hit with a series of backlash recently, the Duchess is “cracking” under the pressure of public scrutiny as she is putting in all the efforts to make her upcoming Netflix show and business venture successful.

Sharing inside information about Meghan and Prince Harry’s marriage, the tipster claimed that the mother-of-two is “sleeping apart” from her husband, leaving her relationship to the Duke “hanging by a thread.”

Furthermore, the insider also alleged that Meghan has been wondering whether or not she would be more popular on her own if she plans to part ways with Harry.

These claims have been made amid the Duchess is fully focused on promoting her forthcoming Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan, and the launch of her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

To promote her show, which is slated to release on March 4, 2025, the Duchess recently invited her best friend Serena Williams and other close pals for a pre-launch party at her Montecito mansion.

Meghan Markle also shared some rare peeks into Princess Lilibet and Serena’s playtime during the former tennis player’s visit at the estranged royals’ home.

