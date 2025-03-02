Princess Anne to open ‘new’ facility after marking husband’s 70th birthday

Princess Anne is set to inaugurate a “new surgery” facility after celebrating her husband Sir Timothy Laurence’s 70th birthday.
As per the Royal Family’s official website, The Princess Royal will open the new facility as a patron of Minchinhampton Surgery Charitable Trust in Cirencester Road, Minchinhampton, on March 3.
The statement on the website read, “Patron, Minchinhampton Surgery Charitable Trust, will open a new surgery, Cirencester Road, Minchinhampton, Stroud, Gloucestershire.”
Her royal engagement will come after she marked her husband's milestone birthday.
King Charles also wished his brother-in-law on his 70th birthday.
The British monarch penned alongside his photo on Instagram, "Wishing a happy 70th birthday to vice-admiral Tim Laurence.”
In the shared picture, Sir Tim wore a military uniform as the bright sunlight made him squint.
Notably, Tim tied the knot with Princess Anne in 1992.
Earlier this week, The Princess Royal met volunteers of Lydney, Gloucestershire.
Kensington Palace issued a statement after her outing, “The Princess Royal met some of the incredible residents and volunteers of Lydney, Gloucestershire…On Lydney High Street, The Princess Royal saw the devastation to homes and businesses caused by the storm.”
Speaking of her recent royal engagements, Anne joined Charles and Queen Camilla at a reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate humanitarian organisations in February.