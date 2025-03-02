Queen Sonja celebrates Johannes Klæbo’s 2nd gold at World Championship

Queen Sonja celebrated Johannes Høsflot Klæbo’s 2nd gold at World Championship with heartfelt gesture.
On Saturday, March 1, the Royal Family of Norway shared a three-slide post on Instagram to share the major achievement of the 28-year-old Norwegian cross-country skier.
After Johannes’s triumph in the 20-kilometer Skiathlon, the Queen Consort of Norway personally congratulated him in the stadium’s stand.
The victory also marked Johannes’s fourth win in the game.
“Four-time Norwegian in the 20 kilometer – and the World Championship party continues in Granåsen,” stated the post’s caption.
The Royal Family went on to share, “Johannes Høsflot Klæbo fulfilled expectations and took his second World Championship gold in Granåsen after winning the 20 kilometer with ski change. After crossing the finish line, Klæbo received congratulations from the Queen.”
In the first photo, Queen Sonja and Johannes were seen beaming at the camera in the stands, while the second snap featured the top three winners of the race.
The third slide featured an image of the audience cheering for Johannes Høsflot Klæbo, holding Norway’s flags high.
A fan gushed in the comment, “Hats off to Johannes, but really also to our BEAUTIFUL and sporty Queen.”
Another penned, “You're just awesome Johannes. But then the queen is just super too.”
The 44th FIS Nordin World Ski Championships is held from February 26 to March 9, 2025 in Trondheim, Norway.