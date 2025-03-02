BTS J-Hope hangs out with Selena Gomez's fiancé Benny Blanco in LA

Entertainment

  March 02, 2025
BTS member J-Hope has continued to offer glimpses into his LA life in the next episode of MBC's popular reality show I Live Alone, and fans are in for a treat as he hangs out with American musician and producer Benny Blanco.

In a preview for the upcoming episode, J-Hope could seen visiting Selena Gomez fiancé’s house in Los Angeles, where the two musicians bond over music.

The teaser also features Blanco giving J-Hope a tour of his impressive art collection, and the two laughing and joking together.

At one point, the music producer even tells J-Hope through a translating app, "I think you're cute."

J-Hope has previously collaborated with Benny Blanco on couple of songs including, lock/unlock from his album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1.

The preview also saw j-hope meeting up with his sister for a meal and opens up about the pressure he’s been feeling after a demanding recording session.

J-Hope jetted off to LA to take a well-deserved break after his military discharge and also to work on his new projects.

The next episode of “Home Alone” will air on March 7 at 11:10 p.m. KST. 

