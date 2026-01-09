Kendall Jenner gives jaw-dropping statement on viral rumour

Kendall Jenner has broken silence on viral rumour about her gender identity.
During her appearance on the In Your Dreams podcast on Friday, January 9, the 30-year-old model addressed the speculations.
She said, "Then there's the whole side of the internet that thinks I'm a lesbian. You want to know what really bothers me? How mean people are about it. It's not with, like, a welcoming arm of like, 'Hey, if you were, yes, come join.' It's not kind. It's very mean. It's very like, 'What the f---- are you doing?'"
Kendall told the host Owen Thiele, "I understand that coming out is not an easy thing for anybody, if not most people. And I'm not saying that's an easy thing, but knowing, and I can speak for myself here, and knowing myself, I think at this point in my life I'd be out if I was. I'm not saying it's an easy thing.”
She continued, “I'm just saying that knowing me and knowing how I would want to live my life, I would be. I'd have no problem being that. I think that there's this whole narrative that I'm hiding this thing ... I've seen really f-- up things that are like, 'It's bad for business,' and I'm like, 'What? How?' I don't understand it.”
Kendall Jenner's love life has been a topic of interest for years.
The supermodel has been linked to some big names, including a teenage romance with Harry Styles back in 2013, and a two-year relationship with NBA player Devin Booker from 2020 to 2022.