Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Amanda Seyfried, Michael B. Jordan recreate nostalgic moment at Palm Springs

Michael B. Jordan and Amanda Seyfried appeared in superhit opera soap, 'All My Children'

  • By Fatima Hassan
Amanda Seyfried, Michael B. Jordan recreate nostalgic moment at Palm Springs
Amanda Seyfried, Michael B. Jordan recreate nostalgic moment at Palm Springs 

Amanda Seyfried and Michael B. Jordan have excited fans after revisiting a memorable moment from their past.

The Sinners actor and The Housemaid actress attended this year's Palm Springs International Film Festival last week, where they recreated a memorable moment from their first opera soap, All My Children.

During the superhit television series, the actors shared an onscreen smooch decades ago, which is still buzzing among fans. 

As Jordan participated in an interview with USA Today, Seyfried playfully caught his attention by making kissing noises in his direction.

The two celebrated the reunion as the moment was both sweet and spontaneous, culminating in Jordan leaning in to kiss her on the cheek and wrapping her in a warm hug.

While sharing the moment, Jordan noted with exclamation, "I love this girl!" 

In a recent interview with W magazine, Seyfried reminisced about their time on All My Children, where they portrayed young love interests Joni and Reggie.

Reflecting on their youth, she observed, "We were so young. I think he was 15, and I was 16 or 17." 

Amanda Seyfried joined the cast in 2002, while Jordan took on the role of Reggie in 2003 after his breakout performance in The Wire.   

Chris Pratt teases exciting storyline of his new sci-fi film ‘Mercy’
Chris Pratt teases exciting storyline of his new sci-fi film ‘Mercy’
Zach Bryan reflects on sobriety and new beginnings in ‘With Heaven on Top’
Zach Bryan reflects on sobriety and new beginnings in ‘With Heaven on Top’
Demi Moore shares secret Bruce Willis connection to new film 'Song Sung Blue'
Demi Moore shares secret Bruce Willis connection to new film 'Song Sung Blue'
Brooklyn Beckham starts legal war with parents David Beckham, Victoria
Brooklyn Beckham starts legal war with parents David Beckham, Victoria
2026 Houston Rodeo: Here's what we know about lineup, tickets sales and more
2026 Houston Rodeo: Here's what we know about lineup, tickets sales and more
D4vd's career in jeopardy as prosecutors gear up for murder charges
D4vd's career in jeopardy as prosecutors gear up for murder charges
‘The Traitors’ S4: Donna Kelce takes aim at sons’ exes before facing her fate
‘The Traitors’ S4: Donna Kelce takes aim at sons’ exes before facing her fate
John Mulaney halts three Minneapolis shows after ICE-related fatal shooting
John Mulaney halts three Minneapolis shows after ICE-related fatal shooting
Bruno Mars sets party vibe with first single ‘I Just Might’ from ‘The Romantic’
Bruno Mars sets party vibe with first single ‘I Just Might’ from ‘The Romantic’
Fetty Wap speaks out in first message after early release from prison
Fetty Wap speaks out in first message after early release from prison
Nicole Kidman receives major ruling in custody battle against Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman receives major ruling in custody battle against Keith Urban
Nick Reiner’s jail life laid bare after his lawyer withdraws from murder case
Nick Reiner’s jail life laid bare after his lawyer withdraws from murder case

Popular News

Shahid Kapoor's dark transformation in 'O Romeo' leaves fans speechless

Shahid Kapoor's dark transformation in 'O Romeo' leaves fans speechless
49 minutes ago
Amanda Seyfried, Michael B. Jordan recreate nostalgic moment at Palm Springs

Amanda Seyfried, Michael B. Jordan recreate nostalgic moment at Palm Springs
an hour ago
Leigh Sutherland jailed for nine years after speeding crash kills pensioner

Leigh Sutherland jailed for nine years after speeding crash kills pensioner
57 minutes ago