Amanda Seyfried, Michael B. Jordan recreate nostalgic moment at Palm Springs 

Amanda Seyfried and Michael B. Jordan have excited fans after revisiting a memorable moment from their past.
The Sinners actor and The Housemaid actress attended this year's Palm Springs International Film Festival last week, where they recreated a memorable moment from their first opera soap, All My Children.
During the superhit television series, the actors shared an onscreen smooch decades ago, which is still buzzing among fans.
As Jordan participated in an interview with USA Today, Seyfried playfully caught his attention by making kissing noises in his direction.
The two celebrated the reunion as the moment was both sweet and spontaneous, culminating in Jordan leaning in to kiss her on the cheek and wrapping her in a warm hug.
While sharing the moment, Jordan noted with exclamation, "I love this girl!"
In a recent interview with W magazine, Seyfried reminisced about their time on All My Children, where they portrayed young love interests Joni and Reggie.
Reflecting on their youth, she observed, "We were so young. I think he was 15, and I was 16 or 17."
Amanda Seyfried joined the cast in 2002, while Jordan took on the role of Reggie in 2003 after his breakout performance in The Wire.