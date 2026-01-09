Entertainment
  • By Hafsa Noor
Entertainment

Chris Pratt teases exciting storyline of his new sci-fi film ‘Mercy’

Chris Pratt is set to play a detective role in the upcoming sci-fi movie ‘Mercy’

  • By Hafsa Noor
Chris Pratt teases exciting storyline of his new sci-fi film ‘Mercy’
Chris Pratt teases exciting storyline of his new sci-fi film ‘Mercy’

Chris Pratt has shared exciting details about his forthcoming thriller Mercy,

The Guardians of the Galaxy star will play the role of a detective in the sci-fic film, in which he had to prove his innocence to an AI judge.

During his recent appearance The Graham Norton Show, Chris shared, “It is set in the near distant future and oddly the AI doesn’t seem that far-fetched. The story is 90 minutes of real time. It is a very active movie and such an immersive experience – it keeps you on the edge of your seat.”

“It is awesome, and the reaction to it has been really positive,” he added, “No. Everyone was resistant to that. I don’t think it would have worked. I love AI and use it all the time but as a parent it freaks me out. But it is also so cool!”

The Jurassic World actor admitted that creatives have expressed concern surrounding the growing role of generative AI within the industry.

Chris continued, “One of ours was a six-by-eight-foot portrait painting of our three children and him dressed as Santa Claus. It’s the most beautiful portrait you’ve ever seen. It’s very lifelike and it’s very big. It was really thoughtful, but we’re not sure what we are meant to do with it for the rest of year!”

Mercy stars Rebecca Ferguson as Judge Maddox, with supporting roles by Annabelle Wallis, Kali Reis, Kenneth Choi, Kylie Rogers, Rafi Gavron, and Jeff Pierre. 

To note, the upcoming film is set to release on January 23, 2026.

