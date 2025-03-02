Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez gives huge nod to Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco with THIS move

The ‘Unstoppable’ actress made a show-stopping appearance at the CAA pre-Oscar party in Los Angeles

  by Web Desk
  March 02, 2025
Selena Gomez and fiancé Benny Blanco have earned the support of Jennifer Lopez.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, March 1, the Unstoppable starlet shared some jaw-dropping photos of herself as she attended the CAA pre-Oscar party in Los Angeles, California.

However, the post was not just a display of JLo’s gorgeous snaps, as it also included a huge nod to lovebirds Selena and Benny.

For the background music of her post, Lopez chose the couple’s upcoming track Talk, a snippet of which is already making rounds on the internet.

Talk will be the third song from Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s forthcoming album, I Said I Love You First.

Meanwhile, the Maid in Manhattan actress’s carousel featured some breathtaking photos of her gorgeous look.

For the pre-Oscar bash, Jennifer Lopez flaunted her hourglass figure in a captivating metallic knitted gown.

To complete the look, the actress wore nude glam makeup, and carried a coordinating clutch bag, while her fingers were adorned with some matching rings.

In one of the snaps, the Atlas starlet was seen in her lavish dressing room, looking at herself in the mirror as she posed for the photo.

While another image captured her from the back where Lopez flaunted her backless gown.

