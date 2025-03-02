Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter faces threats after ‘inappropriate’ BRIT Awards performance

Sabrina Carpenter was honoured with the prestigious Global Success Award at 2025 BRIT

  by Web Desk
  • |
  March 02, 2025
Sabrina Carpenter has landed in a huge trouble after her “inappropriate” performance at the 2025 BRIT Awards.

On Saturday, the Please Please Please crooner graced the stage at The O2 in London donning a red sparkly military-style blazer dress and walked down an aisle lit up with the Union flag.

Later on, Sabrina changed into a red sparkly lingerie set as she performed her track, Bed Chem, with intimate moves.

As per The Sun, ITV viewers have threatened to complain to Ofcom after watching Sabrina Carpenter’s Brit Awards performance.

Ofcom is the government-approved regulatory and competition authority for the broadcasting, telecommunications and postal industries of the United Kingdom.

The Grammy-winner also received backlash on social media after her performance.

A user wrote on X, “OOP THATS AN OFCOM COMPLAINT WAITING.”

Another commented, “Christ, you might as well put porn on prime time Saturday night. What is Sabrina Carpenter doing? Apart from covering up her lack of singing ability by spreading her legs? Very inappropriate performance!.”

“Sabrina Carpenter doing loads of sex positions at the BRITS wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card, but she’s an icon for it. Here come all of the complaints,” a third noted.

Notably, Sabrina won the prestigious Global Success Award at the award show.

