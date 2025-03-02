Entertainment

Alexandra Daddario shuts down ‘bad actress’ claims with fiery response

'The White Lotus' star clapped back at the critics with a strong statement

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 02, 2025
Alexandra Daddario fired back at critics who label her a 'bad actress’ noting that her Emmy nomination for The White Lotus proves otherwise.

Upon asking about what was the shocking rumour she heard about herself the Wildflower star responded, saying, “That I'm bad actress.”

She went on to explain, “I'm not a bad actress. I've just done some projects that don't showcase me in the way that I should be showcased. OK?”

Daddario continued, “Directing and the writing is everything. Sometimes I'm lit poorly, but I'm not a bad actress. I got an Emmy nomination. How do you think I did that?”

She shared that there are several acting roles she looks back on with regret also mentioned about her least favorite project.

The Mayfair Witches star said, “I have a lot of acting gigs I regret doing. This is a hard one, but I'll be vague.”

She mentioned, “'With all due respect to everyone who worked hard and who I worked with, there was an independent film that I shot that was a disaster. A lot of infighting, producers walking off set, just chaos.

The mother of one added, “I don't want to say the name though, because you can't, but I hated working on that. The movie doesn't have to be good, but you know, fighting is not something that I'm into.”

To note, Alexendra Daddario played journalist Rachel Patton in the first season of The White Lotus and she earned the Emmys nomination for her role.

