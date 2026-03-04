Selena Gomez reflects on ‘complicated’ bipolar journey with Benny Blanco

News
  By Javeria Ahmed
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have shared how they manage her bipolar disorder together, offering insight into how they cope during difficult moments.

The Only Murder In the Building star appeared on Tuesday’s episode of Blanco’s podcast, Friends Keep Secrets, conversing with his best friend, Lil Dicky, and Lil Dicky’s wife, Kristin Batalucco, to share her views about her mental health issues.

Gomez called her bipolar diagnosis “f–king challenging,” sharing that she worked with multiple therapists and attended rehab four times.

Blanco also shared his wife would sometimes have moments of “mania” and didn’t know what they were at the time.

“She’ll start to realize she’s having it after, and sometimes she doesn’t even remember when it’s happening,” he shared.

The music producer went on to say, “It”s such a delicate thing ’cause you’re not supposed to technically talk to the person, really, about it while they’re deep in it, and even dating her, she’s, like, so hyper-aware.”

He continued, “She’ll be like, ‘I think I’m feeling a little manic.'”

Gomez said of Blanco “But it is helpful to have a partner that will understand where maybe the temperature is at, and meet you where you are, and then you kind of gradually understand what’s happening.”

She also stated that getting diagnosed allowed her to live life “freely,” mentioning that “I would act out of fear and I would act out of love, I’d act out of passion, it was all inconsistent,” she recalled. “It was crazy.”

Selena Gomez first revealed her bipolar disorder in 2020, after having a public breakdown in 2018.

