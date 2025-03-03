Mikey Madison takes the crown in 'Best Actress' category at 2025 Oscars

Mikey Madison outshone Demi Moore at the 97th Academy Awards ceremony after winning big accolade in a major category.
The 25-year-old actress attended the star-studded event on March 2, Sunday, at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where she received her first Oscar in the Best Actress category for her performance in Anora.
In her emotional winning speech, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star labelled her working experience "surreal."
She stated, "Hollywood always felt so far away for me. So to be here standing in this room today is incredible."
"This is a dream come true; I'm probably gonna wake up tomorrow," Mikey added.
The Scream actress further expressed heartfelt gratitude to the captain of the ship, Anora filmmaker Sean Baker, for giving her the opportunity.
"I adore you. This is all because of you," she noted.
Mikey's romance-comedy movie has also bagged five more awards in the Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor categories.
Mikey Madison portrayed the role of a sex worker as Ani, who experienced a whirlwind Cinderella story in her movie Anora.