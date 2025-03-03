Entertainment

Mikey Madison takes the crown in 'Best Actress' category at 2025 Oscars

Mikey Madison won the Oscar award in 'Best Actress' category for her performance in 'Anora'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 03, 2025

Mikey Madison takes the crown in 'Best Actress' category at 2025 Oscars

Mikey Madison outshone Demi Moore at the 97th Academy Awards ceremony after winning big accolade in a major category.

The 25-year-old actress attended the star-studded event on March 2, Sunday, at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where she received her first Oscar in the Best Actress category for her performance in Anora.

In her emotional winning speech, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star labelled her working experience "surreal." 

She stated, "Hollywood always felt so far away for me. So to be here standing in this room today is incredible." 

"This is a dream come true; I'm probably gonna wake up tomorrow," Mikey added.

The Scream actress further expressed heartfelt gratitude to the captain of the ship, Anora filmmaker Sean Baker, for giving her the opportunity.

"I adore you. This is all because of you," she noted.

Mikey's romance-comedy movie has also bagged five more awards in the Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor categories.

Mikey Madison portrayed the role of a sex worker as Ani, who experienced a whirlwind Cinderella story in her movie Anora.

Mikey Madison takes the crown in 'Best Actress' category at 2025 Oscars

Mikey Madison takes the crown in 'Best Actress' category at 2025 Oscars
Priyanka Chopra's Oscar hopes dashed as 'Anuja' loses to Dutch film

Priyanka Chopra's Oscar hopes dashed as 'Anuja' loses to Dutch film

Apple gears for major product launches after iPhone 16e debut

Apple gears for major product launches after iPhone 16e debut

King Willem, Queen Máxima celebrate ‘I’m Not a Robot’s Oscars win

King Willem, Queen Máxima celebrate ‘I’m Not a Robot’s Oscars win
Michelle Trachtenberg dropped out of 'In Memoriam' segment at Oscars 2025
Michelle Trachtenberg dropped out of 'In Memoriam' segment at Oscars 2025
Adrien Brody expresses gratitude after sweeping top honour at 2025 Oscars
Adrien Brody expresses gratitude after sweeping top honour at 2025 Oscars
Israeli-Palestinian documentary ‘No Other Land’ wins big at Oscars 2025
Israeli-Palestinian documentary ‘No Other Land’ wins big at Oscars 2025
Andrew Garfield makes Goldie Hawn cry at 2025 Oscars
Andrew Garfield makes Goldie Hawn cry at 2025 Oscars
Oscars 2025 winners list: 'Anora' 'The Brutalist' leave 'Emilia Pérez', 'Conclave' behind
Oscars 2025 winners list: 'Anora' 'The Brutalist' leave 'Emilia Pérez', 'Conclave' behind
Adrien Brody shares first post after Oscar win for ‘The Brutalist’
Adrien Brody shares first post after Oscar win for ‘The Brutalist’
Kylie Jenner slays in glitzy gown at Oscars 2025 with Timothée Chalamet
Kylie Jenner slays in glitzy gown at Oscars 2025 with Timothée Chalamet
Oscars 2025: 'Anora' rules Academy Awards with 'Best Picture', 5 other wins
Oscars 2025: 'Anora' rules Academy Awards with 'Best Picture', 5 other wins
Oscars 2025: Sean Baker honours mom after winning Best Director award for 'Anora'
Oscars 2025: Sean Baker honours mom after winning Best Director award for 'Anora'
Halle Berry ‘pays back’ steamy Oscars kiss to Adrien Brody after two decades
Halle Berry ‘pays back’ steamy Oscars kiss to Adrien Brody after two decades
Doja Cat sparkles in 1 million crystals during James Bond tribute at Oscars 2025
Doja Cat sparkles in 1 million crystals during James Bond tribute at Oscars 2025
Selena Gomez makes stunning Oscar debut in 16,000 'drops of glass' gown
Selena Gomez makes stunning Oscar debut in 16,000 'drops of glass' gown