Salman Khan grooves in ‘Sikandar’ first song ‘Zohra Jabeen’ teaser

  • by Web Desk
  • March 03, 2025
Salman Khan sets dance floor on fire in ‘Sikandar’ first song ‘Zohra Jabeen’
Salman Khan sets dance floor on fire in ‘Sikandar’ first song ‘Zohra Jabeen’

Salman Khan has taken internet by storm by releasing the teaser of first song of Sikandar.

The Bollywood bigwig dropped the teaser of movie’s soundtrack, Zohra Jabeen, on March 3.

He took to Instagram and shared a teaser, captioning it, “#ZohraJabeen Song Out Tomorrow! Link in Bio”

In the viral clip, Salman and Rashmika Mandanna were seen dressed in black ethnic outfits. The teaser exuded festive vibes with catchy music playing in the background.

The debut single Zohra Jabeen is composed by Pritam, and lyrics are written by Sameer and Danish Sabri.


Rashmika also posted the song teaser on her social media account and penned, “Our first song from Sikandar Zohra Jabeen is out tomorrow. Hope you enjoy it as much as we had fun shooting it!”

The Zohra Jabeen teaser was dropped after a source revealed to Bollywood Hungama that the release date of Sikandar might be delayed by a couple of days.

“Releasing a film in the pre-Eid period, on March 28, will not be a wise decision as a section of the audience will keep away from cinemas. Hence, March 30 works best as it’s a Sunday,” the insider explained.

Salman’s upcoming film Sikandar is originally slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 28, 2025.

