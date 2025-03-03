Gracie Abrams expresses ‘deepest regrets’ for postponing two UK concerts

Entertainment

  • March 03, 2025
Gracie Abrams has expressed her "deepest regrets" after postponing the first two shows of her 2025 UK and Ireland arena tour.

The pop icon was initially scheduled to perform a show from The Secret of Us tour at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on March 3.

However, Gracie announced in a handwritten note that she won’t be able to perform the concerts due to "gnarly" illness.

Taking to Instagram, the That So True hitmaker began her statement, "I hate that I have to write this again so soon. Unfortunately, I am still really struggling with this illness and have been advised that I cannot perform these next two nights. I can't tell you how much this breaks my heart."

She further added, "The moment we hear any concrete details about these two shows in your cities, we will be in touch. Please know I'd give anything to be able to be with you. Thank you for understanding. I'm sending all my love and my deepest regrets."

Gracie’s sad announcement came after she cancelled her concert in Brussels, Belgium, due to the same illness.

Notably, her forthcoming UK shows in London, Manchester, Cardiff and Glasgow between March 6 and March 12 will take place as per schedule.

