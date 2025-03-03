Entertainment

Miley Cyrus pens heartfelt message for Oscars 2025 winners

The ‘Flowers’ crooner presented the Best Sound category at the 97th Academy Awards

  • March 03, 2025
Miley Cyrus has honored the Oscars 2025 winners!

Taking to Instagram on Sunday night, March 2, the Flowers hitmaker penned a heartfelt message congratulating the incredible winners of the 97th Academy Awards.

She wrote, “Congratulations to all of the nominees and winners at tonight’s Oscar’s.”

The Grammy-winner also reflected on her feelings about the star-studded evening and expressed gratitude for inviting her to present the award.

Cyrus added, “The show was moving , hilarious & inspiring. Thank you for inviting me to present best sound, a category close to my heart. @theacademy.”

In the post, Miley Cyrus posted a carousel of her photographs from the glamorous event where she radiated pure glamour in a jaw-dropping look.

For the evening, the Nothing Breaks Like a Heart songstress slipped into a glittery black halter gown which was custom-made by Alexander McQueen.

She coordinated her gorgeous ensemble with a pair of coordinating delicate lace gloves and wore diamond earrings that added more appeal to the overall look.

However, it wasn’t just her gorgeous outfit that stole the show, as her bold beauty choice also took the spotlight.

Cyrus revealed her bleached eyebrows at the Oscars red carpet which was quick to capture everyone’s attention.

